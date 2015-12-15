Lyssn.io Adds AI-created Clinical Notes Enhancement to Its Always-on Quality Improvement Platform

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lyssn.io, Inc. (www.lyssn.io) announced today the launch of its new AI-generated notes capability, adding clinical notes to its evidence-based quality improvement platform. Developed to reduce the burden of note taking on clinicians, coaches and social services and child welfare workers, Lyssn Notes is the first tool available that uses artificial intelligence to analyze a session or call recording and then draft a note with the nuance and detail of a clinician. The new notes feature will be available free of charge to all current customers for the remainder of their contract period and will be fully embedded in the platform going forward.

“As clinicians ourselves, we have always felt the pain of note taking,” noted Zac Imel, Ph.D., Lyssn.io Chief Science Officer. “It is extremely time consuming and one of the main causes of burnout.”

Industry interviews and surveys regularly list documentation at the top of behavioral health and wellness staff frustrations. By automating the time-consuming task of clinical documentation, Lyssn Notes frees clinicians, coaches, and case workers to do what they do best – help people. Organizations can customize Notes using their own standard templates, making it easy to streamline existing workflows. Staff simply review the draft, add any additional details, and finalize the note.

“Lyssn’s notes have a low error rate and have increased the productivity of our documentation process dramatically,” said Jonathan Ciampi, CEO of BrightHeart Health, an early adopter of the Lyssn Notes feature. “We expect to hit an over 300% increase in productivity soon.”

“Thanks to millions of lines of training data, we are now at a place where our AI can generate text that looks like it was written by a clinician,” added Michael Tanana, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer. “The combination of state-of-the-art deep learning and data has allowed us to automate the most tedious parts of a clinician’s day.”

Lyssn’s AI platform remains the only clinically validated AI tool for quality assurance and improvement in behavioral health and wellness. Based on over a decade of research and backed by more than 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, Lyssn’s technology evaluates clinical, wellness, and social welfare conversations against gold standard metrics for quality in areas such as Motivational Interviewing and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

The Lyssn AI platform uses data from a wide range of settings and populations, ranging across race and ethnicity, gender, age, economic status and geography. It works in English, Spanish, and Spanglish as well. Customers, including university training departments, publicly traded wellness companies, community mental health centers, and state governments use Lyssn AI to simultaneously improve outcomes for their members and customers and to reduce the cost of quality assurance and improvement.

Lyssn offers the only clinically validated AI platform capable of accurately assessing the use of evidence-based practices such as Motivational Interviewing and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. With more than 54 metrics on everything from expressed empathy to open-ended questions to engagement and more, Lyssn’s AI can help practitioners of all kinds hone their skills, while empowering organizations to better support staff and programs overall to improve patient/client engagement and outcomes. In addition, Lyssn’s platform delivers draft clinical notes after every session, and includes additional functionality for use in the hiring and training process. Rooted in over a decade of scientific inquiry, Lyssn’s technology has been validated in over 50 peer-reviewed academic publications, and is in use in clinical, social services, academic, and population health settings across the US and in the UK.

