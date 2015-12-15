Malaysia-Based Asia School of Business Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s Asia School of Business has selected ed-tech leader YuJa Inc. to provide a video and media creation, storage, management and distribution solution campuswide. The Video Platform will help the institution, which was founded by MIT Sloan and Bank Negara Malaysia, meet its mission of developing transformative and principled leaders as a premier school of management in Asia.

In addition to a video and content distribution management platform, the institution was seeking a solution that would work with its existing third-party classroom hardware and technology and that would enable automatic content ingestion.

“YuJa pairs well with video content capture and management streaming media processors, which enables institutions to quickly and easily publish recordings for students, automate workflows, schedule recordings and live stream events,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to work with ASB to help create and deliver their unique ‘Action Learning’ curriculum to supplement experiential and hands-on learning.”

The institution migrated from a competitor product to benefit from YuJa’s robust, easy-to-use and all-in-one platform with tools for lecture capture, in-video quizzing, captioning, live streaming, and more.

ABOUT ASIA SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

The Asia School of Business (ASB) is located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Established in 2015 by Bank Negara Malaysia in collaboration with MIT Sloan, ASB is committed to developing transformative and principled leaders who will create a positive impact in the emerging world and beyond.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

