Mavenir to Deliver Cloud-Based 5G Solutions on Google Cloud

Solution includes containerized and micro-serviced Converged 5G Packet Core, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), Messaging, Orchestration, AI and Telco Analytics, and Open RAN products

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5GCore–Mavenir announces integration of cloud-native 5G solutions with public cloud infrastructure on Google Cloud, expanding on Mavenir’s “One Network, Any Cloud All Software” strategy.

Mavenir’s collaboration with Google Cloud will allow Communications Service Providers (CSPs) deploy its 5G products and applications with Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, container deployment, management technologies, and big data analytics services. By offloading parts of the standard telecommunication application business to cloud functions, Mavenir’s solution reduces complexity and costs for CSPs without losing insights, performance, and network control.

Mavenir is a Network Software Provider innovating the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud. This collaboration demonstrates true cloud-native Open RAN products in production deployment on Google Distributed Cloud. Open RAN technology separates software from hardware, meaning more flexibility for mobile operators and customers. The Open RAN approach will see many companies providing the components that make up a mobile network site, where previously one vendor would have delivered a closed solution. The technology is widely accepted as a disruptor for the telecommunications industry, with Tier 1 operators as some of the early adopters in supporting the development of this vendor ecosystem.

Validation of Mavenir’s Open RAN product in Google Cloud allows CSPs to deploy Mavenir’s 5G Open RAN products with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, global infrastructure and state-of-the-art unified container platform Anthos. The fully containerized Distributed Units (DUs) and Central Units (CUs) software run on Google Distributed Cloud Edge, enabled by Anthos, and Mavenir’s Webscale Telco PaaS to deliver ORAN-compliant RAN networks. Validation testing includes end-to-end UE calls with other simulated 5G network components. The critical DU components are incorporated with Google Distributed Cloud Edge’s new OS and RT kernel.

Mavenir’s cloud-native 5G core (5GC) and IMS solution are also suited for large-scale production deployment on Google Cloud infrastructure. By leveraging Google Cloud’s service-centric networking, advanced computers, and reliable and secure storage, Mavenir’s Network Functions offer performance on par with on-prem deployment while benefiting from offloading the infrastructure services to Google Cloud. Google Cloud’s global reach extends CSPs’ services to new areas where they were previously unavailable. Tier 1 operators are planning Mavenir’s Remote Packet Gateway (RPG) global deployments via Google Cloud’s expansive coverage in 200+ countries and territories.

The collaboration has benefited from deep technical engagement between Mavenir and Google Cloud. As an innovative ISV in 5G products and solutions, Mavenir continues to expand and optimize its offerings of fully end-to-end 5G network systems.

“Working with Google Distributed Cloud Edge enables us to bring innovative 5G products to a broader customer base at faster pace with unique capabilities to realize true 5G potential leveraging strength within the Mavenir portfolio,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Mavenir’s Chief Technology & Strategy Officer. “Mavenir’s 5G solutions are proven to support full public cloud as well as hybrid cloud deployments.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Mavenir to offer Open RAN solutions for 5G networks,” said Amol Phadke, GM: Global Telecom Industry, Google Cloud. “Combining Mavenir’s expertise in Open RAN, 5G core, and IMS with Google Distributed Cloud Edge and global infrastructure, we look forward to providing cloud-native solutions that improve agility, scale, slicing, and resiliency for our CSP customers.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

Contacts

Mavenir PR Contacts:

[email protected]

Maryvonne Tubb (US)



Emmanuela Spiteri (EMEA)