Medicenna Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today, September 21, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Medicenna is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated August 2, 2022 were elected as directors. Each of the directors was elected with greater than 97% of the votes cast by shareholders present at the Meeting or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Votes For % of

Votes For Votes

Against % of Votes

Against Dr. Fahar Merchant 24,859,038 97.878 538,956 2.122 Mr. Albert Beraldo 24,877,225 97.950 520,768 2.050 Ms. Karen Dawes 24,902,175 98.048 495,818 1.952 Dr. John (Jack) Geltosky 24,728,697 97.365 669,296 2.635 Ms. Rosemina Merchant 24,653,185 97.067 744,808 2.933 Dr. Chandrakant Panchal 24,820,996 97.728 576,997 2.272 Dr. John Sampson 24,840,678 97.806 557,315 2.194

Medicenna shareholders also voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

A total of 57.468% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ program, (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

