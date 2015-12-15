Menlo Security Names Kate Terrell Chief Human Resources Officer

Tapped to lead people and places team across Menlo’s global operations





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberHEAT—Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced that Kate Terrell has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Reporting to Menlo co-founder and CEO, Amir Ben-Efraim, Terrell is chartered with leading and managing the company’s strategies for all aspects of HR including talent acquisition, talent management and development, engagement, communications, health and wellness initiatives, and outreach to the community.

Terrell was most recently the Chief People Officer at Aktana, a business intelligence company focused on strengthening the relationship between life-sciences enterprises and health care providers where she was responsible for creating and aligning the company’s people strategy to enable business results. Prior to joining Aktana, she was CHRO for Driscoll’s, a high-growth company with more than $3.5 Billion in sales. Terrell also held several leadership roles at Whirlpool, including leading human resources for the Global Product Development organization.

Terrell currently sits on the Cabrillo College Foundation board. She previously served as Board Chair of LeaderShape, a non-profit leadership development organization whose focus is to help young adults learn to live and lead with integrity.

“Kate is a proven leader with a great track record of developing a strong culture, a highly engaged workforce and high performing teams,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, Menlo co-founder and CEO. “Her experience across the wide spectrum of human resources, coupled with her strategic approach, will help ensure Menlo continues to execute at a high-level across all aspects of our business. I look forward to partnering with Kate as we continue to rapidly expand Menlo to better serve our customers for years to come.”

About Menlo Security



Menlo Security protects organizations from cyberattacks by eliminating the threat of malware from the web, documents, and email. Menlo Security’s patented isolation-powered cloud security platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. Menlo Security is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JP Morgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. www.menlosecurity.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

US – PAN Communications



[email protected]

UK – Origin Communications



[email protected]