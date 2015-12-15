Pioneering P2E multiplayer runner game MetaRun is exploding onto the gaming scene with open beta launch, NFTs, 9999 Genesis mysteries, and Whitelisting Event.

Tortola, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2022) – Metarun, the world’s first P2E multiplayer runner game, is set to launch this fall, with an official release date scheduled for September 27, 2022. In honor of its release, the team behind the game is hosting exclusive whitelisting events with limited slots available for new community members.

Figure 1: Metarun Open Beta is Here: How to Prepare for Web 3.0’s Newest P2E Game

Open Beta Launch Imminent

Following several months of testing, development, and gameplay improvements, the game is ready for the larger public to play in an “Open Beta Launch”. The Open Beta will give the general public an opportunity to play, enjoy, and earn within the game with all of its unique features incorporated into the game. These features include the live marketplace, a full suite of unique 3D NFT characters, and access to its unparalleled game economy.

To join the Open Beta testing, the community is invited to participate in its Genesis NFT whitelisting event to leverage a one-time opportunity to purchase Metartun’s 3D NFT characters at a discounted price.

Metarun 9999 Genesis Mysteries & Whitelisting Event

The Metarun 9999 Genesis NFT Mystery sale will be the first time Metarun’s unique set of 3D NFTs will be available to the public for purchase. This means that those who are privileged to own one of these NFTs will either be able to play the game or trade their NFTs on the open marketplace.

In honor of its launch, Metarun is also planning an exclusive whitelisting event for its Discord community members to get access to exclusive NFTs and more. In addition, during a limited-time pre-release period, players can experience the game for free but without its crypto ecosystem-players will have to wait for the official release for the full experience.

Two Whitelisting events have been launched: A general whitelist for the Genesis NFT Mystery sale and a Metarun NFT Pass with incredible perks attached. To participate in these events, the community will be required to complete some tasks and stand a chance to win a guaranteed slot in the limited Whitelisting event

Official Launch Date

With a release date set for September 27, 2022, both the game’s team and players are excited about its official launch. This comes following a $4 million private funding round led by industry leaders including Genblock capital, InnMind Capital, Moonrock Capital, Magnus, AU21, X21, Oddiyana Ventures, among others, proving positive sentiment for the game’s release and confidence in its success. For fans of both crypto and gaming, this season’s game offers something completely fresh in Web 3.0 and gaming.

About Metarun

MetaRun is the World’s first P2E multiplayer mobile runner game with NFT assets. Built on Unreal Engine 5, empowered by the BNB chain. Metarun’s stunning graphics and storyline bring together the best of the traditional gaming experience and blend it seamlessly with state-of-the-art crypto technology.

The game’s internal economic system runs on its native token $MRUN and the virtual currency OPAL and allows users to play to earn, and purchase in-game items and characters skins as NFTs via the native cross-chain marketplace.

Metarun has a host of unique characters with upgradable NFT skins, which differ in prices and ROI that players will receive. Open Beta will see 3 characters made available with more to be added soon.

Anyone interested in this exciting new gaming development can sign-up for whitelisting now on the official MetaRun discord channel and follow the steps to pre-register.

