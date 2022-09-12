MetaZeus (MZS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaZeus (MZS) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MZS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaZeus (MZS) builds a global metaverse platform with full of luck and joy. Its native token MZS has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MetaZeus

The MetaZeus project is a blockchain-based metaverse game platform that solves the trust problem of digital games through innovative systems. The global ecosystem of MetaZeus was built beyond games, integrating tourism, golf, accommodation, shopping and other online and offline services, so that users can directly reserve and enjoy these services using MZS coins in the ecosystem.

Enabling users to create the characters they want, just like having fun in real world, MetaZeus allows its users to enjoy all kinds of games easily. Within the metaverse ecosystem, in addition to using avatars to play a variety of games, users can also enjoy offline services linked to travel, hotel, golf, shopping and many more.

The MetaZeus project team will work harder to build and operate a more stable and innovative platform with the highest level of developers and operators to ensure that all users in the ecosystem can enjoy metaverse.

About MZS Token

MZS is the native token of the MetaZeus project. The industry-leading development MetaZeus team is building an ecosystem where all transactions and purchases are made with MZS token safely. MetaZeus also provides real-time exchange service through the global exchange, and is linked with various real life services that can be enjoyed offline using MZS token.

Based on BRC-20. MZS has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 9, 2022, investors who are interested in the MetaZeus investment can easily buy and sell MZS token on LBank Exchange right now.

