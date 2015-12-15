Mirantis Named Leader in G2.com Spring 2022 Grid Reports for Container Orchestration

Mirantis ranked higher than Red Hat and Amazon Web Services

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced that Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE) has been recognized by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, as a leader in the Container Orchestration category across its Overall and Mid-Market Grid Report.

The G2 Grid Reports compare products in specific categories based on satisfaction (based on validated reviews on G2) and market presence scores (based on market share, company size, and social impact). Mirantis has ranked higher than some of the most prominent established players, including Red Hat and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“At Mirantis, customer satisfaction is our top priority,” said Willem du Plessis, vice president of customer success and professional services, Mirantis. “We’re happy to see that our commitment to our customers is reflected in our G2 ratings as a leader in container orchestration.”

Mirantis Kubernetes Engine is the only enterprise container platform that provides a simple, complete cloud native experience and a central point of collaboration across development and operations to build, run, and scale cloud native applications. Being ranked as a leader in Container Orchestration by G2 shows that MKE continues to excel in providing customers with a simple, yet complete cloud native experience. And with the recent acquisition of amazee.io, Mirantis customers have full freedom of choice across all major web technologies and frameworks, such as Drupal, WordPress, Django, Gatsby, and others.

Reviews included the following comments from users:

“It is very easy to manage applications across multiple clouds with Mirantis Container Cloud. All the applications are managed from a single pane of glass making the management simple.” 5/5 stars, Server Administrator

“The main advantage of MKE is we can deploy it anywhere like Virtual server, Cloud, etc. As a project lead, it is my responsibility to make available nodes to users easily. And also manage all nodes’ performance, mainly worker nodes. After deploying MKE on our premises, my work becomes very easy. Now, all nodes at one place. Easy to manage and track. Easy to deploy using launchpad CLI. I’ve successfully deployed it on our virtual Linux server. Installation link having clear instructions to install MKE. Now all performance, updates are happening in one place.” 4.5/5 stars, Software Engineer

“The best and very useful container orchestration platform. Our clients have different nodes on different platforms. Before it was very difficult for us to manage all nodes. Hence we planned to purchase MKE and it has headed in the right direction. Now, I have added all our available nodes in MKE. Easy to add and deploy. Now, I can also see the performance of all nodes in one place, which is very important, before I used to face many issues on this. I’ve easily deployed MKE in our existing server; it’s very flexible.” 4.5/5 stars, Senior Software Engineer

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more here about Mirantis Kubernetes Engine.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines Intelligent Automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, Nationwide Insurance, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

