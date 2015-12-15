MoneyLion Responds to CFPB’s Meritless Complaint

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In response to a press release and complaint filed today by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB” or the “Bureau”), which is isolated to one of the company’s many product offerings, MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML) issued the following statement:

“MoneyLion has cooperated in good faith with the CFPB for over three years regarding our membership offering. Our innovative membership program helps service members and other customers save, invest, build credit and improve their overall financial lives. Despite our cooperation, the Bureau has chosen the sensationalist route of prioritizing headlines instead of engaging in constructive dialogue to address their questions and to achieve better consumer outcomes.

We will vigorously defend against these false allegations to set the record straight as we continue to deliver innovative financial products that help our customers.

The claims made by the Bureau about our membership offering, a product that represents a small subset of MoneyLion’s business, are without merit. MoneyLion has the highest regard for its military and veteran customers and are committed to working with this important community to help them achieve better financial health. MoneyLion is honored to serve this important segment of its customer base and is grateful for the sacrifice these men and women have made for our country.

MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. Our 750 plus employees have worked to continuously refine and innovate our products to deliver financial tools that help middle income families. We are proud of our company, our commitment to our military and veteran customers, and will continue to innovate and develop products that help people improve their financial health.”

