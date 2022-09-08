Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _July 31, 2022.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Lyon – France

Listing markets:

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C – ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights Total of net (2) voting rights December 31, 2021 31 018 553 32 518 339 32 515 839 January 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 339 32 515 839 February 28, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047 March 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047 April 30, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047 May 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 518 547 32 516 047 June 30, 2022 31 018 553 32 520 107 32 517 607 July 31, 2022 31 018 553 32 521 126 32 518 626

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares.

