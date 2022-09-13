Mountain Valley MD Commences Commercial Sales of Agrarius, an Agro Plant Technology

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (OTCQX: MVMDF) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce the commencement of commercial sales and marketing of Agrarius, a certified organic product owned by Agrarius Corp. (“AC”), a private US corporation. The product is designed to be applied to agricultural crops to naturally increase yields, reduce fertilizer usage, and increase general resilience to pests and climate change.

Agrarius works by activating the plants’ “defence mechanisms” at the cellular level, without the actual stress factor. The intended effect of Agrarius is that treated plants grow deeper roots and open up their foliage to optimize the effect of photosynthesis, thus increasing growth hormones, plant efficiency for water use and nutrients, decreasing the requirement of fertilizer where used, and increasing overall resistance to diseases and stressed climate conditions.

MVMD, an authorized reseller of Agrarius products, is facilitating sales and marketing of Agrarius through its wholly owned and developed website IncreaseCropYields.com, including translation for Spanish and Portuguese languages. The website presents intended product benefits, enables clients to calculate crop-specific ROI, and facilitates product purchases and customer onboarding through a robust CRM pathway post-purchase.

“Over the past several years, Agrarius Corp. has tested the Agrarius product across multiple crop types and has seen dramatic yield increases on a variety of crops conservatively from 10% to 50% or more, with a corresponding reduction in fertilizer usage by more than 30%,” stated Michal Prywata, Chairman of Agrarius Corp. “MVMD has been a great collaborative partner since making their incubator investment in 2020 and we look forward to positively impacting the global food supply chain yields together in the years to come.”

In August 2020, the Company had announced the execution of a supply and license agreement with Agroresults Inc. (“AR”), the parent company of AC, which provided for the sale, marketing and distribution by MVMD of the novel agricultural technology under MVMD’s own brand. Prior to this, in November 2019, MVMD had also made an early investment of CAD $100,000 into AR in the form of a convertible debenture. The parties have agreed to expand their arrangement to grant MVMD a non-exclusive, worldwide license to sell and market AC’s technology under the Agrarius brand, as an authorized reseller.

Agrarius technology enables direct plant communication by mimicking naturally occurring organic molecules that correspond to various plant survival instincts, which improves the natural defence mechanisms of the plant to overcome environmental stresses. Agrarius works by sending signals that a plant understands and propagates through it’s roots and mycelial networks, allowing nearby plants to benefit from the signals naturally while reducing the actual amount of product that is used on a field. These signals literally tell plants how to grow, subsequently increasing yields, volatility resistance, and growth speeds.

“The trialing MVMD has worked on with our partners at Agrarius over the past two years has driven truly impressive yield improvements through this low cost and easily applied plant technology,” stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD Inc. “With the current global fertilizer shortage, related skyrocketing supply prices, soil degradation, and shrinking farmland from urban sprawl, our food supply has never been more vulnerable.”

MVMD believes its first-mover advantage with Agrarius presents a significant opportunity given the rapidly changing global agricultural landscape due to mass fertilizer shortages, population growth, and urban sprawl limiting available farmlands. As cited by POLITICO1, United Nations officials are voicing concerns regarding the mounting crisis for fertilizers as vulnerable countries in areas such as Africa grapple with prices that have soared by 300 percent in the war between Russia and Ukraine began. The article noted that “the African Development Bank said in May this year that ’many African countries have already seen price hikes in bread and other food items,’ warning that ’if this deficit is not made up, food production in Africa will decline by at least 20% and the continent could lose over $11 billion in food production value.’”

The World Bank2 projects that “climate change could cut crop yields, especially in the world’s most food-insecure regions”, placing more emphasis on the need for yield increases and overall plant resistance. Additionally, Research Gate3 has documented the impact of increasing soil degradation and fertilizer efficiency due to chemical-heavy processes and deforestation – estimating a $400B per year loss in soil and nutrients.

“We believe that today’s announcement marks an important milestone for MVMD in support of our revenue targets and current plan to be completely cash-flow positive in 2023,” continued Mr. Hancock. “This is a great example of an incubation investment MVMD made as we pursue leading-edge technologies across the health and wellness space. Agrarius offers a promising diversified vertical for MVMD by inserting us directly in the food supply chain on a global scale.”

In addition to the Company’s internal field tests, AC has tested the plant stimulant technology across all major agricultural crops and has conducted over 200 global field trials to validate its effectiveness. Agrarius is delivered in a liquid concentrate form that gets mixed with water at the point of application and then applied via sprayer to the plant twice during a plant’s lifecycle.

Agrarius received organic certification through the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI). OMRI is a non-profit organization that provides an independent review of products, such as fertilizers, pest controls, livestock health care products, and numerous other inputs that are intended for use in certified organic production and processing. OMRI reviews products against organic standards and once approved, acceptable products appear on the OMRI Products Lists© on their company website at omri.org.

“For Mountain Valley MD to authentically pursue the health and wellness industry with the underlying purpose of helping people live their best life, we knew this opportunity to be involved in an initiative that could have a positive impact on the global food supply would be a relevant diversification for the Company,” continued Mr. Hancock. “Leveraging science to help eliminate harmful pesticides and chemicals often associated with agricultural practices is very aligned with our mission.”

Referenced sources

1POLITICO – ‘Enormous’ fertilizer shortage spells disaster for global food crisis

https://www.politico.eu/article/fertilizer-soil-ukraine-war-the-next-global-food-crisis/

2World Bank – Climate Change

https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/climatechange/overview

3Research Gate – Where did the soil go?

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340802174_Where_did_the_soil_go_Quantifying_one_year_of_soil_erosion_on_a_steep_tile-drained_agricultural_field

Disclaimer

Actual Agrarius product results can vary significantly due to weather conditions, geography, soil types, accuracy of application, number of applications, crop care, and overall genetics of crops. Refer to IncreaseMyYields.com for full terms and conditions.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class organization centered around the implementation and licensing of its key technologies and formulations to global pharmaceutical, vaccine and nutraceutical third parties:

patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies,

patented Quicksol™ solubility formulation technology

Consistent with its vision towards “More Life”, MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

MVMD’s patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that could be capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

MVMD’s patented Quicksol™ technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones that could be effectively applied in multiple viral applications that could positively impact human and animal health globally.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mvmd.com.

