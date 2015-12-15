MVB Financial Corp. to Appoint Steven E. Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

FAIRMONT, W.Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–In connection with the previously announced definitive merger agreement of MVB Financial Corp. (“MVBF,” “MVB Financial” or “MVB”) (Nasdaq: MVBF) and Integrated Financial Holdings Inc. (“IFH”) (OTCQX: IFHI), Steven E. Crouse will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of MVBF upon closing of the transaction.

In his new role, Crouse will be responsible for all financial and fiscal management aspects of company operations for MVB. Reporting to Don Robinson, President of MVBF and MVB Bank, Crouse will provide leadership and coordination in administrative, business planning, accounting, finance and budgeting efforts of the company.

“With his nearly 30 years of banking experience, we are pleased to have Steve join Team MVB as a trusted partner,” Robinson said. “As a seasoned executive, Steve will provide immediate value to our organization.”

Crouse most recently served as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Financial Officer for Integrated Financial Holdings (“IFH”). He joined the IFH family of companies in 2019. In addition to overseeing the audit function for West Town Bank & Trust, he was responsible for the financial management of the holding company and the bank.

Prior to his tenure at IFH, Crouse was the EVP, Chief Financial Officer at Paragon Bank (now TowneBank) and Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Capital Bank Financial Corporation, working to help develop strategies to maximize shareholder value. He also spent time as an Audit Manager at McGladrey & Pullen. He serves as an Executive Board Member and past Director of Finance for the Boy Scouts of America and holds a B.A. degree in Accounting from North Carolina State University.

Crouse, a Certified Public Accountant, is a graduate of Leadership Raleigh 24, a member of the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Eastern North Carolina and is 2022 Chairman of the North Carolina Bankers Association’s NC Bank CFO Peer Group. In 2013 he was named CFO of the Year-Good Samaritan Award by the Triangle Business Journal for his volunteer work with nonprofits. In 2017 he was named CFO of the Year-Large Public Company by the Triangle Business Journal. Crouse and his family reside in Apex, North Carolina.

