Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Capital One Spatial Biology & Proteomics Summit

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Capital One Spatial Biology & Proteomics Summit taking place virtually on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Nautilus co-founder and CEO Sujal Patel is scheduled to participate in the following two executive panel discussions:

Proteomics “Everything You Wanted to Know, But Were Afraid to Ask” at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

CEOs from Spatial Biology/Proteomics at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10 a.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties may contact [email protected] to register to attend the virtual event.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

