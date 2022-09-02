NC Global Media Partners With Patrician College of Arts and Science in Chennai, India

Chennai, India–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2022) – NC Global Media is coming up with the second chapter of NC BlockFiesta’22 next week in Chennai. The media company officially signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Patrician College of Arts and Science, Chennai.

On signing the MoU, the company established a one-year official partnership with the institution. This has now set the scene for the next edition of NC Global Media’s NC BlockFiesta’22.

NC Global Media Team With Board Members of Patrician College of Arts & Science

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/135829_b647adfec4eba876_001full.jpg

Through NC BlockFiesta’22 and the partnership, NC Global Media strives to educate the vibrant student community about the ground-breaking technologies of the era by hosting internships, seminars, and other interactive events in the college. Moreover, the company will sponsor various impending tech-related events in the college.

The second chapter of NC BlockFiesta’22 is scheduled for September 6, 2022, at Patrician College of Arts and Science in Gandhi Nagar, Chennai. More than 400 students will be engaged in a fun and insightful three-hour-long session from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. IST.

NC BlockFiesta’22 will be a unique space for dynamic college students to learn and gain fascinating insights into the neoteric technology realm. The event will roll out in two phases: a 1-day seminar and a subsequent 4-day internship. The 1-day seminar will focus on delivering the fundamentals of blockchain technology and the associated sectors to a massive audience. Following this, the 4-day internship will gather the most interested students in a single space and educate them about Blockchain, NFTs, the Metaverse, and Web3.

Importantly, NC Global Media has become the significant media partner for key blockchain meet-ups, tech summits and conferences. Various note-worthy events are lined up for September to November. Notably, Octaloops’s India Blockchain Tour, a fun Meet-up for blockchain enthusiasts, is scheduled on September 11 in Chennai. Fintech India Summit 2022 is up next on November 17 for financial enthusiasts.

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by onboarding 100+ collaborations with leading blockchain firms worldwide. The firm is also keen on initiating a magnificent blockchain educative drive for 1 million+ students in India through its initiative called NC BlockFiesta.

NC Global Media owns an online news portal “TheNewsCrypto“, which serves as the one-stop portal for the latest up-to-date blockchain news. TheNewsCrypto has over half a million unique monthly visitors, from across 150+ different countries around the globe, primarily in the US, Russia, Canada, India, and the UK.

About Patrician College of Arts & Science

Patrician College of Arts and Science is a renowned co-educational college affiliated to Unversity of Madras. The educational institution was founded in 2001 by the Brothers of St. Patrick, a congregation established by Bishop Daniel Delany. It is located in Gandhi Nagar, Adayar, Chennai. The mission of the college is to free the youth from the bonds of ignorance by providing the finest self-financing education. Importantly, Patrician College of Arts and Science is accredited with Grade A from NAAC.

