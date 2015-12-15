NC Global Media’s Legal Advisor Shares Company’s Vision With Madhya Pradesh Government Officers

Madhya Pradesh, India–(Newsfile Corp. – September 4, 2022) – Mr.Yogesh Pandit, NC Global Media’s Legal Advisor/Blockchain Trainer, recently conducted a successful session with a notable group of personalities consisting of academicians – Researchers, Lecturers, Senior Professors, Heads of Departments, Vice Principals, and other officers from the government of Madhya Pradesh about the revolutionary potential of Blockchain Technology. It was a 3-day program run by the government of Madhya Pradesh, and Mr. Pandit presented himself on the 3rd day.

Mr. Pandit has been instrumental in helping NC Global Media strive toward its mission to give free Blockchain education to one million students in India.





Mr. Pandit’s Session on NC BlockFiesta’22

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/135925_6911b27cb4dd28d1_001full.jpg

The event included presentations, engaging panel discussions, and practical case studies. All examined the many areas that stand to be most radically transformed by this new technology, such as the law, retail, finance, healthcare, insurance, the arts, the public sector, the media, the entertainment industry, the government, the real estate market, and more.

Using his extensive expertise in the field, Mr. Pandit educated the audience about blockchain technology, its applications, and its potential to improve the security and trustworthiness of academics and government research networks.

As part of NC Global Media’s “Free Blockchain Education” initiative, he introduced the Metaverse, Web 3.0, NFT, and cryptocurrency while highlighting the portal’s richness of free educational resources.

NC Global, a media business located in Dubai, plans to provide “Free Blockchain Education” to one million students in India, an endeavor estimated to be worth $70 billion. The “NC BlockFiesta” is the first major step in achieving this objective.

The first “NC BlockFiesta’22” took place at the Chevalier T. Thomas Elizabeth College for Women in Chennai on the 1st of August, 2022, and was organized by NC Global Media. This is a seminar and internship program called the BlockFiesta, aimed at university students in India. This is a seminar and internship program called the BlockFiesta, aimed at university students in India.





Mr. Pandit during the event in Madhya Pradesh

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/135925_6911b27cb4dd28d1_002full.jpg

Overwhelmed responses from students after the first event led to the plan of another NCBlockFiest’22 event, which was conducted on the 25th of August, 2022, at the Chevalier T. Thomas Elizabeth College for Women in Chennai. The media house is already in talks with several other institutions and universities.

Additionally, NC Global Media, along with HumCen and Sathyabama University in India, collaborated with the decentralized Oracle network Plugin on the XDC network to host a blockchain hackathon. The Suvik Group of Companies has provided the program in conjunction with XDC Network. Notably, NC Global Media is the official media partner of the PLI Blockathon.

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide. The firm’s mission is to organize the largest blockchain education drive for 1 million+ students in India through the program, NC BlockFiesta.

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Telegram | Youtube

Contact Details:

Name: Lokeshk Kumar

Email: [email protected]

Place: Madhya Pradesh, India

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135925