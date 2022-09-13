Neuronetics, Inc. Announces Grand Opening of NeuroStar® University with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The state-of-the-art training center is the first of its kind to further best practices with transformative NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health

NeuroStar University in Charlotte, North Carolina The first NeuroStar University Class in Charlotte, North Carolina

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced the grand opening of NeuroStar® University (NSU) in Charlotte, North Carolina, the transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) industry’s first of its kind training facility. A ribbon-cutting event will take place on Tuesday, September 13th to celebrate the state-of-the-art facility.

“We’re thrilled to introduce an immersive educational experience at NeuroStar University to our new and existing practice partners,” said Keith Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “Our goal with NeuroStar University is to provide a comprehensive education and training program for our practices that will ultimately allow thousands of patients battling drug-resistant depression and other mental health conditions gain access to NeuroStar’s life-changing treatment.”

The curriculum offered at NeuroStar University has three components: Learn, Connect, and Grow. The goal of the curriculum is to help practices attain the best clinical outcomes with NeuroStar and build awareness about NeuroStar so more patients will have access to this transformative therapy. Each attendee will learn to become an expert with NeuroStar’s proven methodology, advanced clinical protocols, and techniques for identifying a patient’s motor threshold. They will also have the opportunity to connect with an exclusive network of NeuroStar providers to master best practices shared by specialists in the field.

“In my experience as a co-owner of mental health clinics, NeuroStar TMS has been the missing component in our practice for the past 20 years”, commented Terry Wise, Co-Founder and General Partner of TMS of the Carolinas. “NeuroStar University will be a critical resource for practices looking to maintain and improve high clinical standards of patient care, as well as help bring more patients access to this treatment. Our TMS team and I have seen consistently great results since we started using NeuroStar in 2020, and we attended an NSU class so we can continue to elevate and enhance our treatment results.”

Currently, NeuroStar University is offering two-day classes at no charge to existing NeuroStar practices. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 4.8 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fda5eb51-4866-48d5-ad79-6137536f7cc4