New 7900q All-in-One Endpoint Series Featuring More Power, Webcam, and Dual Mic Gears up the 10ZiG Line of Thin & Zero Clients

The 7900q Thin & Zero Client Series Enhances the 10ZiG Lineup of Hardware for Customers who Want an All-in-One with Additional Power, and Webcam & Dual Mic Communication Native Support.

LEICESTER, UK – 10ZiG has added a new All-in-One to its lineup of Thin & Zero Client Hardware offerings that cover users from task to high-demand, and everything in-between. During- and post-pandemic, customers found themselves needing audio & video assets as an option to the already well-known 7700q Thin & Zero AIO Clients Series. 10ZiG responded and is now going to global market at 10ZiG.com with the powerful 7900q.

The 10ZiG 7900q Series comes with a 5M webcam & dual digital microphone, up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 23.8” Full HD monitor (1920 x 1080), frameless bezel design display, LED backlight panel, external up-to-4K display 2-monitor support (1x 1920 x 1080 DVI-D & 1x 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz DP), and more, for end users requiring more power and communications native support in an AIO model.

The 7900q’s impressive foot stand tilts from -5 to 20 degrees, and swivels -65 to 65 degrees. It features an Intel Quad-Core processor 1.1 – 2.8 GHz (Burst), 2 x USB Port 3.2, 2 x USB Port 2.0, 1 x DP, 1 x DVI-D, 1 x 3.5mm Headset Jack, RJ45 LAN, is TAA Compliant, offers Optional Wireless (Dual External Antenna), and Kensington Lock support. It also comes equipped with FREE centralized management via the 10ZiG Manager™ – cloud-enabled, with unlimited user licenses.

The established 10ZiG 7700q All-in-One has always offered many of the above features of the new 7900q AIO, but with an Intel Quad Core processor 1.04-2.0 GHz (Burst), 2 x USB Port 2.0, 2 x USB Port 3.0, etc, supporting an end user more at entry-level, needing basic support and features.

For customers with end users taking a work-from-home approach or more popular hybrid working setup, the option of the powerful 7900q with webcam and mic has been an added plus. The 10ZiG lineup of products also includes an array of hardware from admin worker to high-graphic demand user – all supported with short lead times, product warranties, full tech support, and software upgrades.

