New World Releases Highly Anticipated Geo-Pinning Technology

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2022) – Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (“Graph” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World Inc. (New World), has released its highly anticipated geo-pinning technology on its web based platform.

The New World community was notified of the updates after a purchaser of one of the most limited Black Access Cards pinned their card near Crystal Beach (Toronto, Canada) for all to see. The ability to geo-pin NFTs will give NFT creators the ability to include localized involvement and participation of their communities in real life and have that built into their respective roadmaps. The ability to collectively show active interest or involvement to specific locations and/or events opens a whole new connection between NFT ownership and real life participation.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/136384_2eb45c2ca409ea72_002full.jpg

“This is a huge step for us at New World as we continue to build on our unique technology,” says Andrew El’Lithy, Chief Technical Officer at New World.

“Giving creators the ability to introduce geo-pinning technology into their projects and roadmaps will transform and enhance the value and utility of what they can offer their communities. We’re proud that New World can help do that”, said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About New World

New World Inc. is a web3 based augmented reality (AR) NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and app. New World caters to artists, celebrities and the general consumer by providing access to a global NFT platform where users can create and sell digital art. With a number of high profile partners on our roster, including our global ambassador and legendary soccer player Ronaldinho, New World will change the way people interact with their NFTs. With patented geopinning technology and AR focused NFTs, possibilities are endless.

Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT markets. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, CEO & Chairman

Phone: (416) 318- 6501

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136384