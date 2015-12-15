Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District Selects PowerSchool to Improve Districtwide Assessment and Collaboration Efforts

California school district selects PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters to improve student performance and assessment capabilities

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District (NCLUSD) in Newman, California has selected PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters to improve the district’s student assessment, reporting, and districtwide collaboration efforts while informing its personalized learning initiatives and saving teachers time. Once implemented and paired with PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), Performance Matters will provide NCLUSD educators with a unified hub for following student academic performance and pinpointing instructional gaps to improve learning.

“We are always looking for ways to make our systems more effective and efficient, and PowerSchool has proven they have a robust suite of solutions capable of doing just that,” said Kim Bettencourt, Assistant Superintendent, Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District. “As a longtime PowerSchool SIS user, I’m excited to see the increased student assessment and reporting capabilities Performance Matters will provide to support our teachers, once fully implemented.”

Prior to selecting Performance Matters, NCLUSD managed student assessment and reporting through various channels. While functional, the district realized the operational inefficiencies and potential margin for error the differing channels could cause when it came to generating accurate student assessment data. As a result, the district selected Performance Matters to consolidate its software stack and improve overall student assessment, data-driven classroom instruction, and broader districtwide collaboration efforts.

Once fully implemented into NCLUSD’s network, Performance Matters will complement the district’s PowerSchool SIS platform by saving teachers time and allowing them to simplify instruction. This is achieved through the aggregation of student demographic and performance data into a unified hub, increasing districtwide collaboration, and providing accessibility to key resources. Further, the real-time insights provided by Performance Matters will help the district rapidly pinpoint learning gaps and fuel more data-driven instruction efforts.

“Providing robust solutions capable of helping educators monitor their students’ academic performance and apply remediation when it’s needed is at the core of what we do,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re excited that Performance Matters will soon help Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District create more data-driven instruction and we’re anticipating the positive learning outcomes they will create.”

NCLUSD is a public school district located in Newman, California on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. The district serves over 3,200 students across eight total schools, including four elementary, one middle, one high school, and two alternate education schools. As part of the district’s commitment to enriching students’ lives in and out of the classroom, NCLUSD offers various programs such as its Dual Language Immersion, Advanced Placement, Career Technical Education, PSAT/SAT testing, and STEM/STEAM education programs.

