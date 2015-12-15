Nick Christianson Joins Kyros as Chief Financial Officer

Career healthcare finance executive brings extensive experience to Kyros, a first of its kind digital platform for recovery services, as first C-suite hire.

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyros, the nation’s first of its kind digital platform for people and organizations within the recovery community, has added Nick Christianson as Chief Financial Officer. Nick is the first C-Suite hire for Kyros, who announced in June it has raised $4.4 million in a seed financing round led by Rally Ventures, with participation from strategic angel investors. Kyros helps those in recovery access a network of treatment providers and support organizations tailored to individual needs. Their services also offer support for organizations and specialists dedicating their time to helping people manage their recovery.

“Nick’s understanding of and expertise in health care finance will be a huge asset to Kyros at this next stage in our growth,” said Daniel Larson, CEO and founder of Kyros. “With more than 20 million Americans affected by substance abuse disorder, the need to centralize resources is critical. Bringing together clients, providers and organizations will transform the recovery process, giving people access much needed support. We’re excited to roll out our digital marketplace with him leading our finance team.”

“Kyros is on the cutting-edge of digital health care for those in recovery,” said Christianson. “By harnessing the power of technology to increase positive outcomes for the millions of people in recovery they will be able to help many more people. I am thrilled to be joining as they launch their game changing marketplace, expanding services to many more who need them.

Prior to joining Kyros, Christianson was the Chief Financial Officer at Troy Medicare. Previously he spent six years at Bright Health Group, as the Senior Vice President of Finance. He brings his extensive experience as a health care finance leader driving enterprise FP&A, treasury, actuarial, procurement, and strategic initiatives, to Kyros. He was recruited to Bright Health from United Health Care, one of the nation’s premier health insurance providers where he managed the accounting processes for Medicare Advantage and Part D businesses. Christianson is a graduate of St. Cloud University.

About Kyros

Kyros is the first of its kind digital platform for recovery services, harnessing the power of technology to connect and empower clients, providers and organizations. The pioneering digital interface provides tailored experiences for clients by fostering connections in person and online with providers, and streamlines access to business services like liability insurance, billing, payments, technology, and clinical supervision. Founded in 2021 by Daniel Larson, after he encountered obstacles in his own journey with substance use disorder, Kyros’ mission is to increase positive outcomes for the millions of Americans managing their own recovery or dedicating their lives to helping others find support and wellbeing.

