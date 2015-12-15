NielsenIQ BASES introduces BASES Creative Product AI, a new way to test, screen and optimize product formulations.

New artificial intelligence engine is the biggest advancement in product formulation testing in 70 years

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NielsenIQ BASES, the global leader in new product and innovation development, is pleased to announce a breakthrough in how products are tested, screened, and optimized using BASES Creative Product AI. BASES Creative Product AI was built using over 100 models and algorithms, creating an artificial intelligence engine that can predict performance and identify new ways to optimize products.

The launch of BASES Creative Product AI is a significant step forward in the next generation of tools enabling clients to develop exciting new products for consumers. BASES Creative Product AI was trained using dedicated consumer testing in 35 countries, assessing over 11,000 in-market products to capture consumer liking, sensory profiles, and demographic data. NielsenIQ continues to train BASES Creative Product AI, with new products added to the AI engine weekly.

“BASES Creative Product AI is the biggest advancement in product development in over 60 years,” said Chris Sinclair, Global Head of Product Optimization at NielsenIQ BASES. “Our clients are discovering new creative ways to improve product formulations that previous research could not. It’s a smarter, agile, cost-efficient, and creative approach to making product formulations that delight consumers.”

BASES Creative Product AI optimization studies can be run on as few as 20 samples per product tested, saving research and development costs and increasing efficiency while utilizing insights from global food and beverage categories. In addition, optimizations can be run for individual products in up to 35 countries, removing the extensive research phase with results in as little as two weeks.

Success in today’s marketplace requires dynamic insights to compete in the fast-paced retail industry. With 40+ years of experience, BASES is the gold standard for conceptualization, product evaluation, and optimization.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ, a global information services company, delivers the gold standard in consumer and retail measurement, through the most connected, complete, and actionable understanding of the evolving global, omnichannel consumer. NielsenIQ is the source of confidence for the industries we serve and the pioneer defining the next century of consumer and retail measurement. Our data, connected insights, and predictive analytics optimize the performance of CPG and retail companies, bringing them closer to the communities they serve and helping to power their growth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in 90+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

North America: Gillian Mosher ([email protected])



Latin America: Ari Rodriguez ([email protected])



Asia Pacific: Tarini Mathur Kaul ([email protected])



Europe: Julia Mayer ([email protected]).



China: Hana Hu ([email protected])