Niftify Releases Groundbreaking No-Code NFT Store and Marketplace Platform Builder

Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – September 29, 2022) – Following the successful launch of its NFT marketplace last November, Niftify® is now expanding its scope and releasing an industry-leading turnkey NFT e-commerce platform. Niftify® allows anyone to create and operate custom NFT stores and marketplaces, with no coding required. The Niftify® platform also takes the guesswork out of licensing and regulations by ensuring that its services are compliant and secure. Seeing the potential that NFT technology holds for driving and expanding opportunities across different industries, hundreds of businesses are already on its waiting list.

The platform offers a wide variety of themed templates and style options to choose from, giving customers an easy onramp to building out their Web3 presence with a featured NFT store or marketplace. Nearly everything can be customized, including products, and terms of use, making the whole experience as simple as possible. Creating NFTs in the platform follows an intuitive step-by-step interface that supports categorization, tagging, minting multiple copies and presenting in collections.

Based on open interoperability standards, Niftify® supports connecting with the most popular wallets, as well as offering a custodial wallet of its own. Niftify® lets verified customers begin securely buying, selling, and swapping NFTs almost immediately. Currently Niftify® operates on Ethereum and Polygon, and will expand to other networks. Multiple fiat payment options are available as well, including credit cards, ApplePay, GPay, and Samsung Pay. Niftify® ensures its customers’ business interactions are secure and safe by requiring verification by all NFT sellers and keeping its platform up-to-date with all legal and security requirements.

An SDK will also be forthcoming to support deeper integrations and custom implementations, as well as advanced reporting with analytics to give businesses even more insight into the performance of their stores and marketplaces.

Niftify® CEO and co-founder Bruno Ver emphasized that “Niftify® strives to be a complete and compliant solution to stimulate mass adoption primarily through ease of use. Launching our Platform-as-a-Service makes the infinite possibilities of NFTs and Web3 accessible to everyone.”

Innovative use cases for NFTs are rapidly expanding and Niftify® has already embarked on a number of partnerships, with deals signed across different industries that will be announced soon.

Visit Niftify® at www.niftify.io and sign up for a free trial.

About Niftify®:

Niftify® is an industry-leading regulatory-compliant NFT e-commerce platform with all the tools necessary for Web2 brands to enter Web3 from their own website. With simplicity as its guiding principle, Niftify® provides an innovative platform-as-a-service solution offering a seamless and all-inclusive NFT builder for custom NFT stores and marketplaces. Niftify® eliminates the need for coding, blockchain development, and even licensing headaches while giving customers plenty of room to scale and maximize revenues directly from their own website.

Feel to reach out to Thiago de Marco at [email protected] for any queries.

