NTT Electronics expands its 400G Coherent DSP line-up into Data Center Interconnects and longer reach networks

News Highlights:

20% lower power consumption for 400ZR and OpenZR+ interoperable QSFP-DD applications

Fully flexible Ethernet accommodation of 4x100GE/2x200GE/1x400GE

QSFP-DD module multi-source interoperability confirmed over 1000km fiber transmissions

BASEL, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT Electronics Corporation, a leading supplier of coherent Digital Signal Processor (DSP) solutions to system and module manufacturers worldwide, today announced addition of a low power consumption 400G Coherent DSP to its product portfolio for enabling multi-rate Ethernet transport and applications far beyond Data Center Interconnects. The new DSP ExaSPEED400-R focuses on 400ZR and OpenZR+ interoperable QSFP-DD applications, and achieves 20% less power consumption than its upper-compatible ExaSPEED400 for CFP2-DCO applications.

The new ExaSPEED400-R supports both OIF 400ZR and OpenZR+ MSA 100G-400G specification at the line side, and provides Ethernet transport with 8x25G-NRZ and 8x50G-PAM4 interfaces at the client side. It supports fully flexible Ethernet formats: 1x100GE, 2x100GE/1x200GE, 3x100GE, and 4x100GE/2x200GE/1x400GE.

“This is a very exciting development enabling the use of a low-power DSP in interoperable coherent QSFP-DD modules for an expansion of the application space by cloud network operations and service providers,” said Atul Srivastava, Co-chair of the OpenZR+ MSA Group.

At ECOC 2022, NTT Electronics will show a video demonstration of QSFP-DD module interoperability at 400G OpenZR+ including over 1000km straight fiber transmission, with the support of its QSFP-DD partners Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd., Molex LLC, and NEC Corporation.

Mogi Masahiro, President, Fujitsu Optical Components America Inc, commented as below. “For many years, from the inception of the coherent optical transmission technology, NTT Electronics and Fujitsu Optical Components (FOC) have established a successful partnership to bring the most advanced optical transceiver products to market. We are now very pleased that interoperable coherent transmission has been achieved successfully between FOC’s QSFP-DD optical transceiver, incorporating NTT Electronics’ new ExaSPEED400-R DSP chip, and multi-vendors’ QSFP-DD transceivers. Using FOC’s optical transceiver which enables transmission distance extension with low-power consumption, we are very pleased to be contributing to the ecosystem of interoperable coherent transceivers for data center and service provider networks.”

“Molex is focused on expanding the reach for data center interconnect beyond 120km, recognizing the industry need for significantly improved performance,” said Joseph Chon, director, Coherent Technology and Product Line Management, Molex Optoelectronics. “Collaborating with NTT Electronics and its module partners has accelerated the overall business opportunity for the interoperable QSFP-DD Interconnect Systems and we look forward to supporting evolving customer requirements in this space.”

“We have been developing and producing the state-of-art digital coherent transceivers for more than a decade.” said Akio Goto, General Manager of Photonic Device Development Department, NEC, “And now, as part of continuous collaborations to expand the digital coherent business with NTT Electronics, we have succeeded in developing QSFP-DD, competitive in the market, by using our technical assets and experience. We are accelerating their deployments for various markets.”

ExaSPEED400-R is now ramping up its production volume.

About NTT Electronics

NTT Electronics has been developing and commercializing optical communications devices since 1995. It has complete portfolio of optical and electronics products to cover the industry needs for 100G-and-beyond systems, ROADM components and FTTH networks. Since 2012 NTT Electronics has been delivering its flag-ship 100G coherent DSP that has been widely adopted in the industry. NTT Electronics is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with offices in Milan, Italy, San Jose, CA, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, go to http://www.ntt-electronics.com/en/about/overview.html

