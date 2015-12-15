NWN Carousel to Deliver Safer, More Secure Student Experiences with New Technology Bundle for School Districts and Municipalities

Technology Bundle Supports New K-12 and Higher Education Safety Requirement – Alyssa’s Law, Kari’s Law, and RAY BAUM’s Act

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider, launched a new Public Safety Education Bundle that will help alert building security and staff along with public safety personnel to emergencies.

The Public Safety Education Bundle integrates NWN Carousel’s regulatory compliance solution for 911, called 911inform, with their cloud communications offering, support and IT managed services. This helps clients meet new school safety requirements including fulfillment with Alyssa’s Law, Kari’s Law, and RAY BAUM’s Act.

The integrated solution includes messaging and notifications, student information system integration, panic buttons via desk phones, physical, virtual, and mobile communication options; two-way communications between police and school personnel and a pathway to meeting compliancy with latest public policies mandating school safety requirements. NWN Carousel also provides a technology roadmap with device security, wireless infrastructure, and monitoring to meet future school safety requirements.

Public Safety Education Bundle is available at the following levels and feature-sets:

Base – Unlimited mobile panic buttons, cellular 911 call notifications and geofencing, internal notifications via SMS or email, interactive mapping.

– Unlimited mobile panic buttons, cellular 911 call notifications and geofencing, internal notifications via SMS or email, interactive mapping. Intermediate – Unlimited mobile panic buttons, cellular 911 call notifications and geofencing, internal notifications via SMS or email, interactive mapping, 911inform hardware and software to connect to up to 4 doors, 911inform hardware to connect to up to 20 cameras.

– Unlimited mobile panic buttons, cellular 911 call notifications and geofencing, internal notifications via SMS or email, interactive mapping, 911inform hardware and software to connect to up to 4 doors, 911inform hardware to connect to up to 20 cameras. Advanced – Unlimited mobile panic buttons, 911 call notifications and geofencing, internal notifications via SMS or email, interactive mapping, 911inform hardware and software to connect to up to 8 doors, and 911inform hardware to connect to up to 50 cameras.

“As the operations manager for a 911 District in Texas, I have been following the proposed Alyssa’s Law, and have had direct experience with both Ray Baum’s Act and Kari’s law compliance. I have also experienced what happens with large 911 call centers when the information is not shared correctly. These laws were designed to keep our community and kids safe. The good news is that compliance isn’t difficult, given the right technology. With the guidance from NWN Carousel, you can rest assured through the process and steps needed to become compliant, and ultimately ensure a faster 911 response,” said Roberto Gutierrez, Operations Manager, Montgomery County, 911 District, Texas.

“We worked closely with NWN Carousel to meet new E911 compliance requirements to ensure prompt communications with authorities during an emergency. They helped us with our mission-critical IT needs by providing the necessary implementation and support to prepare us to meet current and future public safety technology mandates,” said Maciel Pais, Director of Information Technology & Digital Learning, Greater New Bedford (MA) Regional Vocational Technical High School.

“Improved communication and better information exchange is critically important to school security. NWN Carousel’s Public Safety Education Bundle will improve situational awareness in emergencies by providing accurate and immediate communications to emergency services. As leading experts in public safety technology implementation and support, NWN Carousel together with 911inform’s visionary safety solutions will provide a pathway to meeting compliancy with latest public policy mandates for school safety,” said Mark J. Fletcher, ENP, Vice President of Public Safety Solutions, 911inform, LLC.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

Contacts

Cheryl Delgreco



Regan Communications



[email protected]

617-723-4004