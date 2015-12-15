Onfido Named an Identity Verification Leader on G2

User reviews average 4.4/5, rating Onfido’s automated technology solutions for identity verification and fraud prevention as market leading.

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Onfido, the global provider of automated identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced G2.com users have ranked the company as a top leader in identity verification software for G2.com’s Fall 2022 Report. In addition to its top ranking, Onfido has also been awarded the identity verification solution with the ‘Highest User Adoption’ by G2.

G2 is a peer-to-peer, trusted review site used by over 60 million people worldwide that helps them choose the right software and services for their organizations based on over 1 million authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“We are honoured to be acknowledged as a leader in identity verification by G2, a trusted marketplace that ranks solutions directly from customers and users of our product and services,” said Mike Tuchen, CEO of Onfido. “Our mission is to automate identity for everyone while powering open, secure, and inclusive relationships between businesses and their customers around the world, and this industry recognition from G2 helps us know we’re getting it right.”

The Onfido Real Identity Platform is designed to secure trust between organisations and their customers throughout the customer lifecycle. It automatically verifies a customer’s identity using a smart combination of award-winning document and biometric verification, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Examples of G2 Onfido reviews include:

“Onfido is always helpful with our queries and they have supported our growth across the different regions we are expanding in. With their new SDK releases, we have seen an increase of successful ID checks which allows our customers to be happy with the service we are providing them.” – Regional Director in Financial Services

“Onfido is solving our manual workflow by providing high % pass rates for our eKYC in the UK as well as a high number of document reviews. This saves us valuable time in our identity verification process and increases efficiency for the team.” – User in Financial Services

“Onfido is helping us optimise the experience for our customers so that they receive a smooth introduction to our product while ensuring we still meet our KYC obligations.” – User in Financial Services

Onfido has experienced a year of rapid growth and momentum. In addition to being named a leader in Identity Verification by G2, Onfido has also been recognized as ‘The Best AI Product in Fintech’ by CogX in 2022, named a 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 for the fourth consecutive year, earned the 2021 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award for “Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year,” and won “Security Innovation of the Year” in the National Technology Awards.

Learn more about what real users have to say about Onfido on G2’s Onfido review page, or request a demo.

About Onfido

Onfido makes digital identity simple. The company makes it easy for people to access services by digitally verifying them using its Real Identity Platform. The platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods to individual user and market needs in a no-code, orchestration layer – combining the right mix of document and biometric verifications, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals to meet their risk, friction and regulatory requirements. Onfido Atlas™ AI powers the platform’s fully-automated, end-to-end identity verification. Developed in-house for over 10 years, it’s how Onfido ensures its analysis is fair, fast and accurate.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Idinvest Partners, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 (Microsoft) and others. In 2021, Onfido was awarded ‘Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Hot Company’ by CyberDefense Global Infosec Awards, ‘Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year’ at the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, and named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 for the fourth year running. They partner with over 800 businesses globally to help millions access services every week – from billion dollar institutions to hyper growth start-ups. Onfido supports checks in 195 countries, and 2,500+ document types.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Onfido: Paul Jarratt



[email protected]