ONTPAY (ONTP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ONTPAY (ONTP) on September 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ONTP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





ONTPAY Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/136357_88a69177c452dad0_001full.jpg

As a cryptocurrency payment system based on blockchain technology, ONTPAY (ONTP) provides payment and customer reward platform for convenience stores and franchises optimized for online commerce. Its native token ONTP has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ONTPAY

ONTPAY is a cryptocurrency platform used for online and mobile services payments, rewards, and transactions. It aims to establish a global payment and customer reward platform for convenience stores and franchises optimized for online commerce.

Currently, high fees and late settlement are a problem when paying with a credit card at a franchise store. ONTPAY wants to solve existing problems by combining blockchain technology with payment system. Using cryptocurrency, users can receive rewards for low fees, real-time settlement, and part of the amount used by ONTPAY. It is a business model that both merchants and users are satisfied with.

There are more than 30,000 convenience stores and numerous franchises in Korea, and the domestic convenience store market is steadily growing amid the rapid environment changing to the era of single-person households. As one of the first payments using cryptocurrencies, ONTPAY enables ONTP, its native token, to be made through ONT APP at convenience stores and affiliate across the country, and part of the payment will be rewarded with ONTP again.

In addition, ONTPAY will also provide a service to withdraw cryptocurrency in cash through ATM devices installed in 500,000 convenience stores nationwide. It is cheaper than the existing fee and can be withdrawn without a card, so anyone can easily withdraw.

Offering a solution to the structural limitations of traditional payment services, ONTPAY improves entry barriers by introducing user-friendly platforms and intuitive interfaces. It simplifies payment processing using blockchain technology and coin economy with lower fees, and strives to provide a cryptocurrency-based payment solution that can be quickly applied to the real world through the reward and the withdrawal of ONTPAY cash using ATM devices at convenience stores nationwide.

About ONTP Token

As the native token of the ONTPAY platform, ONTP is used for payment, compensation, and transactions on online and mobile services in the ONTPAY app. Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for token sale, 5% is allocated to early contributors, 10% is allocated to founders and the team, another 10% will be used for marketing, 50% is provided for rewards, and the rest 15% is reserved.

The ONTP token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 7, 2022, investors who are interested in the ONTPAY investment can easily buy and sell ONTP token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about ONTP Token:

Official Website: http://ontpay.io/index_eng.html

Telegram: https://t.me/ONTPAYGlobalpaymentsystem

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136357