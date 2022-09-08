OOOOO Appoints Steven Hubbard as Chief Commercial Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2022) – OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) (“OOOOO” or the “Company”), a mobile commerce platform, today announced that it has appointed Steven Hubbard as its Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Hubbard brings more than 25 years of experience helping lead and develop global multi-channel, multi-category luxury and mainstream brands. Mr. Hubbard has considerable operational and commercial experience, and has demonstrated a positive track record in helping the growth of a number of international public, private, family and PE backed SMEs, start ups and global B2C, B2B and DTC brands and concepts across the UK and more than 30 countries throughout EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

Mr. Hubbard has been at the forefront of the retail evolution driving the enhanced customer experience through live commerce and social commerce internationally. While working with pioneers in tech and creative, he has helped build platforms that generate commercial shoppable content with greater customer engagement, and enhanced conversion and customer lifetime value for the brands and retailers to grow market share.

“Steve is an innovator and inspiring leader. His deep, hands-on experience helps driving strategic transformations at global consumer-facing businesses makes him an ideal choice to help accelerate OOOOO’s growth and capture the opportunities ahead of us. His expertise as an international brand builder, innovation champion, and operational leader can be true differentiators as we position OOOOO for the years ahead, generating value for all our stakeholders. On behalf of the entire board of directors of OOOOO, I am thrilled to welcome Steve as OOOOO’s CCO,” said Sam Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of OOOOO.

“OOOOO’s commitment to building an unrivalled, globally admired added value service for their commercial partners has the ability to transform the way the customer engages and converts. I am excited by the number of global opportunities for OOOOO and to be joining this pioneering company at such a pivotal time, as the evolution and investments in partner and customer experiences position us to meet the changing demands we face today and set us up for an even stronger future,” said Hubbard. “I look forward to working closely with Sam, the board of directors of OOOOO, and the entire leadership team – and to listening and learning from OOOOO’s partners – as we collectively build on this work to lead the company into its next chapter of growth and added value impact to truly lead the evolvement of retail.”

Previously, Mr. Hubbard held various international leadership roles at Ideal World based in the United Kingdom, Rochdale Spears Group and Halo Group in the Far East and the United States along with BBRC located in Australia and South-East Asia after spending a number of years in the Middle East and India with Landmark Group.

Prior to his fourteen years of global experience, Mr. Hubbard spent more than twelve years in the United Kingdom with Arcadia Group, Debenhams, Next and Marks & Spencer, helping create a solid foundation for a customer centric retail that has always been at the heart of his customer experience and digital engagement approach utilising technology and helping lead the evolvement of international multi-channel retail.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly with consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

