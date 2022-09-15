Optime Care Recognizes Gene Therapy and Specialty Pharmacy Awareness Month, September 2022

EARTH CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optime Care, a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders, announces its support of the inaugural Gene Therapy and Specialty Pharmacy Awareness month, September 2022. The observance is included in the annual Calendar of Health Observances & Recognition Days, published by The Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD) of the American Hospital Association and was founded by its parent company, AscellaHealth Family of Companies.

Brandon Salke, Pharm.D., general manager and pharmacist-in-charge, Optime Care says, “The Optime Care team supports our clients with a deep understanding of rare disease states and customized solutions, providing unique, customized approaches to specialty drug market access programs – including proven payer strategies – every step of the way. Our collaborative approach to addressing unmet market needs helps patients overcome barriers to accessing specialized care and treatment.”

Founded in 2015 to offer manufacturers an integrated, long-term single source strategic partnership to support patients with orphan, ultra-orphan and rare diseases, Optime Care provides core service offerings that are unmatched in the marketplace:

Clinical trial through commercial distribution and throughout product lifecycle

Deep knowledge of specific disease states

Payer experience and expertise

Distribution partnerships: exclusive and non-exclusive

Patient services/HUB provider

Robust data delivery & reporting

“Pharmaceutical manufacturers that want to launch a drug for small, rare disease populations choose to partner with the experienced, dedicated team at Optime Care,” continues Salke. “Our focus on rare disorders and personalized care programs ensures maximum benefit of these novel therapies. This is where our high-touch, patient-first model improves access to new products and enhances the patient journey.”

Many of these rare disease treatments and gene therapies require high-touch capabilities such as specialized shipping and storage, detailed therapy protocols and side effects management. Salke explains, “Our pharmacists and patient care teams have the clinical skills necessary to better manage patient groups with rare and orphan diseases for optimal adherence and compliance to therapy throughout the entire treatment journey.”

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc. is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize the therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. Our executive team has partnered in launching and managing over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Our experience with small patient populations and our strategic partnership with AscellaHealth, enhances our services and ability to serve the specialty pharmacy market. Optime Care has dual accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with a specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. https://www.optimecare.com/

