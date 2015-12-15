Opus Genetics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Global Ophthalmology Leader Dr. Adrienne Graves

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opus Genetics, a patient-first gene therapy company developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Adrienne Graves, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Graves is the former CEO of Santen Inc., where she was responsible for growing the company’s global presence and advancing multiple ophthalmic products through development to approval and commercialization.

“On behalf of the Opus team and the board of directors, we welcome Adrienne to our board at this exciting time for the company as we progress our first three programs to address mutations in genes that cause different forms of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) toward the clinic,” said Ben Yerxa, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Opus. “Her nearly three decades of experience as a global executive and board member in the ophthalmology industry will be invaluable to Opus’ clinical and development efforts.”

Prior to Santen, she spent nine years at Alcon in roles of increasing responsibility, including director of International Ophthalmology, and establishing Alcon’s first Retinal Electrophysiology Laboratory. Dr. Graves also currently serves as board chair for the Foundation Fighting Blindness’ Retinal Degeneration (RD) Fund and Iveric Bio, and as a board director for Qlaris Bio, Nicox S.A., Surface Ophthalmics, Oxurion, TherOptix, and Greenbrook TMS, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Foundation, Glaucoma Research Foundation, American Academy of Ophthalmology Foundation (Emeritus), Retina Global, Himalayan Cataract Project, and the Foundation Fighting Blindness. She earned her Ph.D. in Psychobiology/Neuroscience from the University of Michigan and completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship in Visual Neuroscience at the University of Paris.

“With its roots firmly in the patient community, Opus represents a new kind of company that combines unmatched scientific expertise and a scalable approach designed to bring transformative treatments to patients with inherited retinal diseases. The progress they’ve already made in their preclinical development programs is impressive,” said Dr. Graves. “I’ve dedicated my career to advancing the science and development of therapies to preserve and restore vision, and I look forward to bringing that experience to bear to support the Opus team in the work ahead.”

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a groundbreaking gene therapy company for inherited retinal diseases with a unique model and purpose. Backed by Foundation Fighting Blindness’s venture arm, the RD Fund, Opus combines unparalleled insight and commitment to patient need with wholly owned programs in numerous orphan retinal diseases. Its AAV-based gene therapy portfolio tackles some of the most neglected forms of inherited blindness while creating novel orphan manufacturing scale and efficiencies. Based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., the company leverages knowledge of the best science and the expertise of pioneers in ocular gene therapy to transparently drive transformative treatments to patients. For more information, visit www.opusgenetics.com.

