Orezone Intersects 23.00 m of 2.84 g/t Gold at P17S Extension at Its Bomboré Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to provide the final drill results from the Phase III program from P17S-NE along the P17 mineralized trend at its Bomboré Gold Mine, located in Burkina Faso.

The focus of the Phase III drilling at P17S was to better define the continuity of the repeat, folded high-grade granodiorite mineralized zones.

The drill results continue to be very positive confirming the following:

Down-plunge continuity of the mineralized zones at P17S has now been extended over an additional 100 m beyond the last set of drill results, with the system still open.

Drilling continues to intercept significant new mineralization outside of the current resource boundaries.

The mineralized zones remain open towards surface and at depth over a strike exceeding 300 m.

P17S Drilling Highlights:

23.00 m of 2.84 g/t Au from 257.00 m including 11.00 m of 5.26 g/t Au from 269.00 m in hole BBD1125

12.00 m of 2.13 g/t Au from 245.00 m including 1.00 m of 19.37 g/t Au from 245.00 m in hole BBD1124

3.60 m of 5.58 g/t Au from 157.00 m in hole BBD1134

3.80 m of 4.55 g/t Au from 312.20 m in hole BBD1141

8.00 m of 3.40 g/t Au from 86.00 m including 1.00 m of 17.99 g/t Au from 88.00 m in hole BBD1133

11.00 m of 1.78 g/t Au from 186.00 m including 2.00 m of 7.54 g/t Au from 192.00 m in hole BBD1143

3.00 m of 4.15 g/t Au from 130.00 m including 1.00 m of 10.13 g/t Au from 131.00 m in hole BBD1133

Dr. Pascal Marquis, SVP of Exploration, stated, “These final drilling results at P17S confirm that this deposit continues to grow and is still open for further exploration. We have expanded the known zones significantly both along strike and down dip and intersected several new zones outside of the current resource pit shell. Based on the results of this program, we expect returning to P17S to drill later in 2022. Drilling is now well underway at the Siga deposits, which will then be followed by drilling to the North at the Maga deposits. Results from these programs will be released throughout the remainder of 2022.”

Table 1: P17 Trend Highlight Drill Results

Hole

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Grade

(g/t gold) BBD1124 144.00 162.00 18.00 0.67 and 245.00 257.00 12.00 2.13 incl. 245.00 246.00 1.00 19.37 BBD1125 257.00 280.00 23.00 2.84 incl. 269.00 280.00 11.00 5.26 BBD1126 259.00 272.00 13.00 1.45 and 278.00 288.25 10.25 1.26 BBD1133 86.00 94.00 8.00 3.40 incl. 88.00 89.00 1.00 17.99 and 101.00 112.00 11.00 0.96 incl. 110.00 111.00 1.00 4.35 and 130.00 133.00 3.00 4.15 incl. 131.00 132.00 1.00 10.13 and 167.00 176.00 9.00 1.53 incl. 174.00 175.00 1.00 6.17 BBD1134 157.00 160.60 3.60 5.58 incl. 158.00 160.60 2.60 7.34 BBD1135 188.00 194.00 6.00 1.89 incl. 191.00 194.00 3.00 2.91 BBD1141 312.20 316.00 3.80 4.55 BBD1143 186.00 197.00 11.00 1.78 incl. 192.00 194.00 2.00 7.54

* True widths for P17S drilling are approximately 90% of drilled lengths.

Figure 1: P17 Trend Long Section Looking West

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49fd1151-2461-466c-a0c2-4648d764c39f

Figure 2: Cross Section 43350 Looking North

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/084a1d14-b475-4ea7-8dac-019f3250686c

Figure 3: Cross Section 43400 Looking North

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/809ac188-f40a-46c8-a383-af0314d82864

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian gold mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Mine in Burkina Faso.

The technical report for the 2019 Feasibility Study on the Bomboré Project entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended) Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.Sedar.com .

Orezone is focusing on mining and processing the Phase I near surface free-dig oxides at a planned annual throughput of 5.2 million tonnes. The Company believes that Bomboré has a significant underlying sulphide resource to support a substantially larger Phase II expansion. A 77,000 m infill and expansion drill program is ongoing and once completed, the Company plans to issue an updated mineral resource and reserve statement and feasibility study, as part of this Phase II expansion. It is expected that the studies will be completed in H1-2023 to be followed by a production decision.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

Qualified Person

Dr. Pascal Marquis, Geo., Senior VP Exploration is the Qualified Person who has approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC

The mineralized intervals are based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.45 g/t, a minimal width of 1.5 m and up to a maximum of 3.0 m of dilution being included. The true width of the mineralization is approximately 90% of the drill length at P17S. The half-core drilling samples were cut using a diamond saw by Orezone employees. The samples were prepared by SGS Burkina Faso s.a.r.l. (“SGS”) at their Ouagadougou facility and then split by Orezone to 1 kg using Rotary Sample Dividers (“RSDs”). A 1-kg aliquot was analyzed for leachable gold at BIGS Global Burkina s.a.r.l. (“BIGS Global”) in Ouagadougou, by bottle-roll cyanidation using a LeachWellTM catalyst. The leach residues from all samples with a leach grade greater than or equal to 0.4 g/t were prepared by BIGS Global and then split by Orezone to 50 g using RSDs. A 50-g aliquot was analyzed by fire assay at BIGS Global.

Orezone employs a rigorous Quality Control Program including a minimum of 10% standards, blanks and duplicates. The composite width and grade include the final leach residue assay results for most of the drill intercepts reported, with the details available in the tables posted on our web site.

