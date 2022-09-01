Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 01.09.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

01.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01.09.2022

Date 01.09.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 11,539  
Average price/share 45.3547 EUR
Highest price/share 45.6700 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.9500 EUR
Total price 523,347.88 EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 01.09.2022:

  ORNBV 544,310  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment

