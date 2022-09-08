Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

08.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Date 08.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 13,908 Average price/share 44.3848 EUR Highest price/share 44.7500 EUR Lowest price/share 44.0400 EUR Total price 617,303.80 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 08.09.2022:

ORNBV 609,962

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment