Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

12.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 12.09.2022

Date 12.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 22,400 Average price/share 44.8605 EUR Highest price/share 45.3900 EUR Lowest price/share 44.1500 EUR Total price 1,004,875.20 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 12.09.2022:

ORNBV 646,362

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment