Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 12.09.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

12.09.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 12.09.2022

 

Date 12.09.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 22,400  
Average price/share 44.8605 EUR
Highest price/share 45.3900 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.1500 EUR
Total price 1,004,875.20 EUR
     

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 12.09.2022:

  ORNBV 646,362  

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

 

Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

 

Attachment

