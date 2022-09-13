Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

13.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 13.09.2022

Date 13.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 13,315 Average price/share 45.2426 EUR Highest price/share 45.6300 EUR Lowest price/share 45.0000 EUR Total price 602,405.22 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 13.09.2022:

ORNBV 659,677

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

