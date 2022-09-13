Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 13.09.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

13.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 13.09.2022

Date 13.09.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 13,315    
Average price/share 45.2426 EUR
Highest price/share 45.6300 EUR
Lowest price/share 45.0000 EUR
Total price 602,405.22   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 13.09.2022:

  ORNBV 659,677  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment

