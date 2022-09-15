Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

15.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.09.2022

Date 15.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 11,400 Average price/share 45.2360 EUR Highest price/share 45.6200 EUR Lowest price/share 44.8000 EUR Total price 515,690.40 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 15.09.2022:

ORNBV 682,077

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment