Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 15.09.2022

15.09.2022 at 18:30

 

Date 15.09.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 11,400    
Average price/share 45.2360 EUR
Highest price/share 45.6200 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.8000 EUR
Total price 515,690.40   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 15.09.2022:

  ORNBV 682,077  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment

