Outlook Therapeutics® to Present at Eyecelerator @ AAO 2022

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced it will present at Eyecelerator @ AAO 2022 taking place Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

As part of the event, Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer will present as a part of the Retina Showcase, and Terry Dagnon, Chief Operations Officer will participate in a panel presentation. Details for the presentations are as follows:

Panel: Defining Clinically Relevant Endpoints in Approval Trials

Time: 11:45 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Discussion Topic: Government, academic, and industry experts offer perspectives on benchmarking practices that accurately characterize the effectiveness of treatments in clinical studies and meet regulatory requirements.

Company Participant: Terry Dagnon, Chief Operations Officer

Company Presentation: Retina Showcases

Time: 2:46 PM – 2:51 PM ET

Presenter: Russ Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer

Eyecelerator is a partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) that aims to connect entrepreneurs, investors, companies and physicians to advance ophthalmic innovation through live conferences, virtual programming and a next-generation networking platform. For more information, visit Eyecelerator @ AAO.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational therapy, as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. Outlook Therapeutics has submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics’ wet AMD registration clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:

Anna Army

Account Supervisor

LaVoie Health Science

T: 617-351-0246

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

[email protected]