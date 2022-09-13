Oxurion To Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – September 12, 2022 – 7.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in two upcoming conferences.

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 Annual Meeting – Chicago, IL

Date: Friday – Monday, September 30 – October 3, 2022

Title: “Phase 2 Part A Trial Results of THR-149 in Diabetic Macular Edema Patients with Suboptimal Response to anti-VEGF Agents” e-poster presented by Rahul Khurana, MD.

BIO–Europe – Leipzig, Germany

Date: Monday – Wednesday, October 24-26, 2022

Tom Graney, CEO, will be delivering a presentation and both he and Michaël Dillen, Chief Business Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

