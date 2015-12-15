Oyster Point Pharma to Present New Scientific Analyses at World Cornea Congress VIII

Two Featured Presentations will Include a Post-Hoc Analysis of TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray and Tear Film Cytokine Research

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), (“Oyster Point Pharma”, or “the Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced it will present new scientific analyses at World Cornea Congress VIII, which is taking place in Chicago, Illinois from September 28-29, 2022.

“We look forward to presenting our post-hoc analyses on the clinical benefits of TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray as well as the results of evaluating inflammatory cytokine levels in tears in healthy and dry eye disease patients at this year’s World Cornea Congress, an event that highlights the progress that has been made in both clinical and research endeavors of the international cornea community,” said Marian Macsai, MD chief medical officer, Oyster Point Pharma.

Two of the four scientific analyses will be featured paper presentations, including analyses comparing the levels of inflammatory cytokines in the tear film in relation to the presenting signs and symptoms scores in patients with and without dry eye disease. A second paper presentation will feature a post-hoc analysis from clinical trials of OC-01 (varenicline solution) nasal spray analyzing its efficacy in patients with and without antidepressant/anti-anxiety agent use.

“It is important to identify the underlying causes of tear film disruption in dry eye disease in order to target treatment efforts,” said Francis Mah, MD. “We studied the amount of basal tear film and its impact on inflammatory cytokines in healthy and dry eye disease patients to evaluate the possible influence of increased basal tear production on tear cytokine concentrations. We are excited to share the results of our study at World Cornea Congress.”

“Antidepressants and anti-anxiety agents can have anticholinergic side effects that may reduce tear production. 1-4 As such, we analyzed the efficacy of TYRVAYA for the treatment of dry eye disease in patients with and without systemic antidepressant/anti-anxiety agent use,” said Christopher E. Starr, MD, FACS. “I am encouraged by the results of our research and look forward to presenting this featured paper presentation at World Cornea Congress.”

The Following are Details for Featured Paper Presentations:

Title: Pro and Anti-Inflammatory Cytokine Levels in Tears of Dry Eye Subjects

Authors: Francis Mah, MD; Marian Macsai, MD; Puja Shah, OD; Laura Hendrix, MS; Eric Carlson, PhD

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 28, 4:00 – 5:30 PM CDT

Title: Efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline solution) 0.03mg for Treatment of Dry Eye Disease Signs and Symptoms in Subjects with and without Antidepressant/Anxiolytic Use​: Post-hoc Analysis of ONSET-1 and ONSET-2 Clinical Trials​

Authors: Christopher Starr, MD, FACS; Andrea Gibson, PhD; Gretchen Blemker, OD; Laura Hendrix, MS

Date/Time: Thursday, September 29, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

The Following are Details for Poster Presentations via Electronic Portal:

Title: Efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline solution) 0.03 mg for Treatment of Dry Eye Disease Signs and Symptoms in Subjects with and without Systemic Anticholinergic Use: Post-hoc Analysis of ONSET-1 and ONSET-2 Clinical Trials

Authors: Brent Kramer MD, Terry Kim MD, Laura Hendrix MS, Marian Macsai MD, and Andrea Gibson PhD

Title: Evaluation of OC-01 (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg Efficacy Based on Menopausal Status: Post-hoc Analysis of ONSET-1 and ONSET-2 Clinical Trials

Authors: Lisa Nijm, MD, JD; Andrea Gibson, PhD; Gretchen Blemker, OD; Laura Hendrix, MS

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point Pharma is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray

TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray. The parasympathetic nervous system, the “rest and digest” system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. The efficacy of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray in dry eye disease is believed to be the result of varenicline’s activity at heteromeric sub-type(s) of the nicotinic acetylcholine (nACh) receptor where its binding produces agonist activity and activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Varenicline binds with high affinity and selectivity at human α4β2, α4α6β2, α3β4, α3α5β4 and α7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.

TYRVAYA® Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reaction reported in 82% of patients was sneezing. Events that were reported in 5- 16% of patients were cough, throat irritation, and instillation-site (nose) irritation. There are no contraindications associated with TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray. Please see full Prescribing Information at www.tyrvaya-pro.com/prescribinginformation.

About Dry Eye Disease and the Role of Tear Film

Dry eye disease is a chronic condition that impacts an estimated 38 million people in the U.S. and is growing in prevalence.5,6 It can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins.7 Natural tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components, and creates a smooth surface that forms the primary refractive surface of the eye.

