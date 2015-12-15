Parade Adds Pin-Compatible Redriver to HDMI™ 2.1 Lineup

PS8419/PS8219/PS8210 Offer the Industry’s Only Pin-Compatible HDMI 2.x Retimer/Redriver Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading video display and interface IC supplier, today announced redriver additions to its portfolio of HDMI™ 2.1/2.0 interface and signal conditioning devices. The new PS8219 HDMI 2.1 redriver and PS8210 HDMI 2.0 redriver are pin compatible with the PS8419 HDMI 2.1 retimer currently in high-volume production.

HDMI 2.1 introduced Fixed Rate Link (FRL) signaling, up to 12Gbps, enabling 8K 60Hz video, and higher. Implementers face many challenges maintaining signal integrity through various combinations of PCB traces, connectors, and cables. The best choice for tackling the most difficult of these situations is the PS8419 HDMI 2.1 jitter cleaning retimer. In implementations which face a less demanding channel, such as shorter PCB traces or support HDMI 2.1 and HDMI 2.0 product SKUs, the PS8219 HDMI 2.1 redriver and PS8210 HDMI 2.0 redriver are excellent alternatives respectively.

The PS8419/P8219/PS8210 pin compatibility provides OEMs with the ability to quickly switch between the retimer option for best performance and the redriver option for lowest power in less challenging signaling environments. This greatly lowers the risk to OEMs for a PCB redesign at a later time, due to compliance or production issues, offering improved time-to-market for end products.

“Parade has always been the market leader in HDMI products,” said Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “Many OEMs have depended on our HDMI 2.1/2.0/1.4 Jitter Cleaners. The PS8419/PS8219/PS8210 pin compatible retimer/redriver family will make it easier for more OEMs to introduce the 12 Gbps rate in addition to 6 Gbps in their products.”

Industry-leading operating power combined with automatic power-down management make the devices well suited for battery powered systems and green products.

Availability

PS8419 is in high-volume production while PS8219 and PS8210 sampling now. The PS8419, PS8219 and PS8210 are offered in 4.5mm x 6.5 mm 46-pin QFN Halogen free RoHS packages.

About Parade Technologies

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of increasingly used high-speed and display interface standards used in network and storage systems, computers, automotive, consumer electronics, and display panels. Parade is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of signal conditioning IC products serves the growing demand for high speed data integrity solutions for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, USB, and PCI Express interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that enable competitive system capabilities. Parade is also a key contributor to industry standards development organizations. The company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior signal integrity as well as improved system integration and power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

