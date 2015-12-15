Parexel Appoints Peyton Howell Chief Operating and Growth Officer; Promotes FDA Veteran Amy McKee, MD, to Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Oncology Center of Excellence

Key leadership appointments focused on enhancing connections and collaboration to drive Innovation across the next-generation delivery of clinical trials and fuel more integrated, therapeutically-focused solutions for patients

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO), today announced the promotions of Peyton Howell to the newly-created role of Chief Operating and Growth Officer and Amy McKee, MD, to Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Oncology Center of Excellence. These moves are designed to strengthen the company’s medical and scientific focus and support its continued record growth through closer alignment of all aspects of strategy, sales and delivery to delight customers, build repeat business and lead the market in the next phase of drug development transformation.

As Chief Operating and Growth Officer, Ms. Howell will lead Parexel’s operational delivery, strategy and growth. She joined Parexel in May 2018 and most recently was President, Consulting and Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, leading the company to record new business growth and creation of a patient-focused strategy. In addition to providing strategic oversight for the rebranding of Parexel in 2019, Ms. Howell was a key architect in the launch of the organization’s new Business Strategy and has consistently led Parexel’s global Biotech and Enterprise Commercial teams to record new business growth.

“As the market evolves, we continuously review our structure to ensure Parexel remains well positioned to deliver integrated and innovative solutions for our patients and customers,” said Chief Executive Officer Jamie Macdonald. “The promotion of Peyton Howell to this expanded role is a natural extension of her significant contributions to the growth of Parexel over the past four years and along with her tremendous energy and passion for serving our customers, patients and colleagues. Broadening the scope of her strategic leadership to now include our operational delivery units further enhances the support we’re able to provide to our customers’ development programs. We’re excited for this next chapter and wish both Peyton and Amy every success in their new roles.”

Ms. Howell has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, including several leadership positions with AmerisourceBergen, a Fortune 20 company, most recently as President for Health Systems and Specialty Care Solutions, a $50B business unit. Currently she represents Parexel on the Board of Directors for the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) and serves on the Board of Directors of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM), a medical device manufacturer. Ms. Howell holds a Masters’ in Healthcare Administration (MHA) from The Ohio State University and in 2020 was named a Luminary by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA).

As Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Oncology Center of Excellence, Dr. McKee will provide patient-focused medical and scientific leadership globally in support of the company’s Phase I to IV clinical trials. With nearly 20 years of FDA regulatory, clinical research, bench science and clinical medicine experience, she will provide strategic oversight for the company’s therapeutic/medical and scientific centers of excellence to drive growth and innovation, including collaboration with key stakeholders to strengthen Parexel as a collaborative drug development partner and establish market-leading, patient-centered teams.

“We are thrilled to appoint Amy as our new Chief Medical Officer as we expand our therapeutic expertise to align with the fastest-growing areas of patient need,” added Peyton Howell, Chief Operating and Growth Officer. “With her proven track record in the design and implementation of complex and innovative clinical development programs across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas — with a particular specialization in oncology — we have no doubt Amy will have a tremendous impact as we accelerate innovations to bring new therapies to patients.”

Dr. McKee joined Parexel in February 2019 as Vice President, Regulatory Consulting Services and prior to joining the company spent 11 years with the FDA during which time she served as Deputy Center Director, Oncology Center of Excellence; Supervisory Associate Director, Office of Hematology and Oncology Products (OHOP) and Deputy Office Director of OHOP. She is a board-certified Pediatric Hematologist-Oncologist with specific expertise in the treatment of neuroblastoma and holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, La. Dr. McKee currently serves on the Board of Directors for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX).

About Parexel

One of the largest clinical research organizations, Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical customers everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram.

MEDIA

Lori Preuit Dorer

+1 513 496 8121

[email protected]

Danaka Williams

+1 984 298 4207

[email protected]