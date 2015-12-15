Parexel’s Peyton Howell Awarded Prestigious PharmaVoice Red Jacket

Industry luminary honored with PharmaVoice’s highest distinction, joining elite group of most inspiring leaders in the life sciences industry

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parexel , a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced Chief Operating and Growth Officer Peyton Howell has been recognized with PharmaVoice’s highest distinction as a 2022 Red Jacket honoree. This esteemed award distinguishes an elite group of leaders viewed as the most inspiring in the life sciences industry.

“In our challenging day-to-day work, it’s visionary and empathetic leaders like Peyton Howell who propel us to consistently deliver on our commitments to our patients, customers and colleagues,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Parexel. “Her energy sparks transformation by encouraging strategic thinking, innovation and action. Peyton has a deep conviction and dedication to developing diverse and inclusive teams and empowering them to deliver for our patients and customers. I am tremendously proud to have her as part of the Parexel team.”

Ms. Howell’s Red Jacket honor and two-time recognition as a PharmaVoice 100 recipient reflect her 26 years of innovative leadership in the healthcare industry, including the last four at Parexel where she has been instrumental in the company’s transformation and growth strategy – leading the organization’s strategic focus on patients, culture and diversity, equity and inclusion. The Red Jacket honor underscores her lasting impact on the healthcare industry through our Parexel Patients-First corporate core value and demonstrates how to work creatively and diligently to best serve patients around the world.

Introduced in 2014 by PharmaVoice, the Red Jacket awards were created to honor a distinguished group of industry leaders who have been lauded by their colleagues and peers numerous times as PharmaVoice 100 recipients. Red Jacket honorees are selected for their inspirational qualities, persistence of vision and transformative leadership to create better health outcomes for all.

