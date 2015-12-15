ParkourSC to Present in Panelist Discussion at LogiPharma U.S.A. 2022

ParkourSC will speak alongside pharmaceutical supply chain experts at Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb and AeroSafe Global

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParkourSC, a leader in supply chain technology solutions, today announced its participation and exhibition at LogiPharma U.S.A., taking place on September 29 – 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

What: LogiPharma U.S.A. convenes the top minds in life sciences and healthcare supply chain, logistics, distribution, planning, IT, quality and sourcing to share emerging best practices. Through deep dive panels, fireside chats and interactive sessions, attendees can learn how to transform their supply chain organization post-COVID-19.

ParkourSC’s Chief Evangelist, David Parker, will be speaking in a panel discussion, titled Activating Next Generation Planning, Scale Up Strategy when you Adopt a New Tool Across Different Silos. The audience will hear how these experts think about demand forecasting and the tools they use to achieve the most value across all segments of their supply chain journey. Speakers participating in this presentation include:

David Parker, Chief Evangelist, ParkourSC

Ivette Contreras, Director, Americas Demand Planning and Analytics, Business Insights & Analytics, Bristol Myers Squibb

Kimberly Hager, Director, Value Chain Management Center of Excellence Lead, Merck

Rick Lozano, Chief Commercial Officer, AeroSafe Global – Moderator

ParkourSC will also launch new, expanded solutions to drive resilience and agility for all functions in the supply chain and will discuss how the solutions help their life sciences customers improve supply chain performance and achieve fast return on investment by reducing costs, increasing revenues and profitability, while fueling business innovation. Attendees can visit the ParkoursSC booth in the Exhibit Hall for a product demonstration to learn more.

When: David Parker’s panelist discussion will take place on Thursday, September 29, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. ParkourSC’s booth will be open to registered attendees from September 29 – 30, 2022.

Where: ParkourSC’s product demos will be on display in Booth #302 in the Essex North/Central Room at the Westin Copley Place in Boston Massachusetts. Guests can register to meet the ParkourSC team by visiting: https://www.parkoursc.com/events/logipharma-usa-2022/

For more details on ParkourSC’s panelist discussion, please visit: https://logipharmaus.wbresearch.com/

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC digitizes supply chain operations to improve resilience, increase agility, and drive strategic innovation. Our digital supply chain operations platform is powered by next-generation technologies such as hyper-scale graph modeling, AI/ML, and massive real-time data ingestion from IoT and other systems and signals. Customers use ParkourSC to create intelligent digital twins of their supply chain, continuously align planning and execution, foster collaboration across the extended enterprise, and increase profitability by delivering new technology-enabled products, ensuring quality, compliance, and sustainability, and eliminating millions of dollars of waste. For more information, visit: ParkourSC.com.

Contacts

ParkourSC Media Contact



Elena Philippou



10Fold Communications for ParkourSC



Email: [email protected]