Peachtree Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

Promotes Brian Waldman to Chief Investment Officer and Appoints Jeremy Stoler to Executive Vice President, Debt Capital Markets

In these pivotal roles, Waldman will manage Peachtree’s multi-billion-dollar investment portfolio and direct investment strategies across its distinct operating, lending and real estate divisions. Stoler will focus on supporting Peachtree’s operating companies and growth into other real estate sectors.

“With Brian and Jeremy, we are fortunate to have extremely talented, respected leaders who are highly experienced and energized to drive our growth,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s CEO and managing principal. “These announcements also come at a pivotal time for Peachtree as we further position ourselves to expand into other real estate sectors and businesses.”

Brian Waldman

Throughout his 20-plus-year career, Waldman has had experience investing and managing a broad range of asset and portfolio types. Waldman joined Peachtree in 2015 and has contributed significantly to Peachtree’s growth and investment performance. During his tenure, he has overseen hundreds of transactions with a gross asset value of roughly $6.0 billion.

Waldman is a graduate of the Cornell School of Hotel Administration, where he completed a dual concentration in real estate and finance.

“Brian has extensive investment and portfolio management experience and an in-depth understanding of the investment process,” said Jatin Desai, Peachtree’s CFO and managing principal. “We are delighted to have Brian serve as our new CIO, and we believe his experience, skills and leadership will be of great value to the company and help Peachtree achieve the next stage of significant growth.”

Jeremy Stoler

Stoler has spent his 25-year career in real estate handling securitization and fund management and originating more than $30 billion of mortgage debt. Prior to joining Peachtree, he founded a real estate advisory firm for institutional clients. Before that, Stoler was executive vice president and head of capital markets for a family office. He led and directed acquisitions and financings in this position, completing approximately $1.0 billion across multiple real estate sectors.

“We are pleased to add an executive of Jeremy’s caliber to our team. With a strong track record and extensive experience and relationships, he will enhance our investment management platform as we continue to capitalize and build upon the positive momentum we see in real estate in the years ahead,” Friedman said.

About Peachtree Group

Peachtree is a private equity investment, asset and fund management firm focusing on opportunistically deploying capital across its distinct operating and real estate divisions, including hospitality, commercial real estate lending, residential development, capital markets and media. Since its founding in 2008, the company has completed hundreds of real estate investments valued at more than $7.8 billion in total market capitalization and currently has $2.3 billion in equity under management. For more information, visit www.peachtreegroup.com.

