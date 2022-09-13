Pecos Cyber Academy Selects PowerSchool Student Information System and PowerSchool Enrollment for Launch of New School Year

New Mexico charter school selects PowerSchool SIS and PowerSchool Enrollment to improve student performance and enrollment management capabilities

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Pecos Cyber Academy (PCA) in Edgewood, New Mexico has selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) and PowerSchool Enrollment as its newest solutions. Formerly known as Pecos Connections Academy, PCA selected both PowerSchool solutions as the institution relaunches under its new name for the 2022-23 school year. The selections mark PCA’s first year utilizing PowerSchool solutions, which they learned about from other New Mexico learning agencies using PowerSchool as their SIS. Both solutions will enable PCA to unlock a unified system for managing schoolwide operations and online student enrollment processes.

“PowerSchool solutions have improved our data collection and accuracy capabilities, which has allowed Pecos Cyber Academy to take more ownership over the student data procurement process,” said Lorraine Nobes, Enrollment Program Director, Pecos Cyber Academy. “Further, our PowerSchool solutions have also improved our data collection processes related to state and federal reporting, allowing us to procure more accurate information to best serve our unique populations. Administrative workflows have also improved tremendously with PowerSchool’s integrated solutions.”

PCA previously worked with an edtech provider that siloed access to the school’s data. With PowerSchool, PCA now owns their own data, allowing them to take control of vital information needed for official compliance. Data ownership and proper digital hygiene will enable PCA to retain its charter for years to come. PowerSchool SIS will empower administrators to improve various processes and equip PCA with proof of work and procedural implementations. PowerSchool Enrollment will help the leadership to simplify and modernize student attraction, enrollment, and retention at PCA.

“PCA’s selection of PowerSchool SIS and PowerSchool Enrollment will help students and teachers on a day-to-day basis by digitizing and simplifying key processes,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re excited to see the progress at PCA as these new solutions are fully implemented and deployed.”

PCA is a free, public charter school in New Mexico that provides an online, 100% virtual education to approximately 1,500 students in grades K-12. Through innovative technology and a rich curriculum, students are anchored in a solid academic foundation for college or trade school. PCA is the only virtual charter school in New Mexico offering a full K-12 curriculum. Additionally, PCA is a Culturally and Linguistically Responsive (CLR) school that tailors learning for students in a virtual environment, and offers a reputable STEAM program, which has previously won the New Mexico Governor’s STEM Challenge three years in a row (2019, 2020, and 2021).

To learn more about PowerSchool solutions visit, www.powerschool.com.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

Media Contact

WE Communications for PowerSchool



[email protected]

(503) 443-7155