Phosphorus and EverSec Group Announce New Partnership to Further Expand xIoT Attack Surface Management and Remediation in the US Market

New value-added reseller agreement broadens Phosphorus’s sales channels throughout US

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phosphorus, the leading provider of advanced and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced a partnership with EverSec Group, Inc. The cybersecurity solutions provider and trusted security advisor to many of the world’s largest brand names will act as a value-added reseller (VAR) for Phosphorus in the U.S. market.

The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions in the U.S. to meet growing enterprise demand for xIoT attack surface management and remediation capabilities.

“This exciting collaboration with a proven solution provider will allow us to expand our footprint and deliver cutting-edge xIoT security to more companies across the U.S.,” said Obbe Knoop, Chief Revenue Officer of Phosphorus. “EverSec’s proven expertise in the emerging security landscape is of great value to us as we gear up for record growth this year.”

Phosphorus’s Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the world’s first and only automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response to the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices. This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which often amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.

For more information about Phosphorus, go to www.phosphorus.io or visit Phosphorus and its Mobile xIoT Security Lab at upcoming security conferences, including CircleCityCon, Infosec World 2022 and S4x23.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

ABOUT EVERSEC GROUP

EverSec Group is the trusted security advisor to over 200 clients, most of them representing the world’s largest brand names. EverSec supports the Network/Infrastructure Security, Cyber, IR, InfoSec, and Security Operations Center teams across those customers, to ensure their targeted environments are kept safe. www.eversecgroup.com

