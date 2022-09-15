Polydex Pharmaceuticals Issues Second Quarter Financial Results

Balance Sheet Remains Strong, Despite Slow Economic Recovery

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTC Pink: POLXF) (the “Company”) reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the period ended July 31, 2022. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

Q2 ended July 31, 2022 Q2 ended July 31, 2021 Sales 1,092,078 1,340,644 Net Income (309,518) (33,035) Income per common share – basic (0.09) (0.01) – diluted (0.09) (0.01) Weighted avg. common shares Outstanding – basic 3,432,478 3,432,478 – diluted 3,432,478 3,432,478

While results for the current quarter and year to date reflect a soft market and persisting problems with the global economy as a whole, Management remains steadfast on cash management and the strength of the balance sheet. Despite a drop in working capital since the start of the current fiscal year, the working capital ratio is very strong at 5.9 to 1.

African Swine Fever continues to hamper the improvement in the swine industry and related support industries of which the company is a part. Also, supply chain logistics are still a major global issue due to the lingering effects of COVID, including human resource shortages throughout the world, resulting in transportation delays, supply chain interruptions, and service backlogs in all areas of the beleaguered economic recovery.

Management is pleased that its continued efforts to re-establish sales of the higher margin liquid products are beginning to see some re-emerging interest. Also, continued efforts to expand the customer base for industrial applications of native dextran have been part of Management’s extensive efforts to return to profitability.

“Despite incredibly difficult logistics and supply chain issues during this global economic recovery period, we have maintained close relationships with our core customer base and actively pursued new markets for our products,” said George Usher, President and CEO. “Additionally,” he added, “we have continued to retain higher than normal inventory levels in preparation for future sales, as interest in industrial uses for native dextran are beginning to emerge.”

The Company’s publicly traded shares continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet platform (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/POLXF/quote).

The company continues full disclosure of its financial and operational results, which can be accessed by visiting the company website at www.Polydex.com. Product information is available at www.dextran.ca

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.

Company website: www.Polydex.com

