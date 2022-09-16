QINGO by Andrew Huang is transforming traditional fruit stalls to fresh food e-commerce in Singapore

Kaki Bukit Pl, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 16, 2022) – Andrew Huang from JYR International is pleased to introduce Qingo, a well-trusted distributor and retailer based in Singapore, offering premium quality fruit brands from across the globe. The service includes online and offline supply chain management for international fruit brands, including fruit processing, distribution, and retail, as well as the creation of bespoke fruit gift arrangements.

For more information, please visit: https://qingo.com.sg/

QINGO Introduces Singapore’s First Online Premium Fruit Chain Store Model

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/137256_796c291df42128db_001full.jpg

QINGO was founded in 2018, in which fruits can be sampled on site and delivered to homes for free within two kilometers. The business was a success and has quickly expanded to its second store. During the Covid-19 outbreak, Andrew saw an opportunity and built an online platform to fill in the market gap. From beginning the business with WeChat mini program to building a new system and finally, the development of the e-commerce platform through much R&D.

This e-commerce operation platform is not only bilingual, but also has an app-like interface, omnichannel access, and is user-friendly for both merchants and customers. In addition to significantly boosting the customer’s purchasing experience, the e-commerce platform also offers a number of marketing services and payment options, thereby enabling businesses to increase their efficiency and cut expenses. Now, becoming a household necessity and continues to be Singapore’s fresh fruit online store where many local merchants enjoy the system operating mode of this e-commerce platform.

All of Qingo fruits are directly imported to ensure their freshness. The Taiwan Madou Wendan Pomelo is one of the best sellers offered by Qingo. Another popular product that is offered is the China Class 1 Shine Muscat Green Grape box. Qingo also provides fruit hampers and gift boxes for customers. The gift boxes will feature the freshest and juiciest fruits based on the season. All the fruits are carefully handpicked by the Qingo team ensuring the quality of the fruits.

“The company’s main mission is to share happiness and build close connections with all their partners and customers while working together in leading healthy lives by providing them with superior quality fruits,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Qingo’s main vision is to allow the Singaporean community to experience the utmost benefit of fresh, delicious and premium grade fruit brands from around the world.”

About Qingo

Qingo is a well-trusted distributor and retailer of premium quality fruit brands from across the globe. Their services include online and offline supply chain management for international fruit brands, including fruit processing, distribution, and retail, as well as the creation of bespoke fruit gift arrangements. The company is committed to becoming one of the largest providers of premium fruit products and fruit integrations service in the country.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Huang

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Qingo Singapore

Website: https://www.qingo.com.sg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137256