Quantcast Names Deb Stambaugh as Chief Marketing Officer

Stambaugh will leverage deep advertising and technology experience to enhance customer value and drive the company’s next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced Deb Stambaugh as its chief marketing officer. Stambaugh joins Quantcast at a pivotal moment of transformation. Reporting to Quantcast CEO Konrad Feldman, Stambaugh will draw on her experience in adtech, enterprise technology and marketing leadership to grow the Quantcast brand and deliver innovative solutions to enhance customer value.

“Deb is a proven marketing leader with the creativity and discipline to drive business results,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO of Quantcast. “She comes to Quantcast with a strong record of driving growth in adtech, as well as a passion for data, technology, and offering innovative customer solutions. These attributes are exactly where Quantcast is leading with our customers, and we are excited for Deb to help us offer even more value to the industry.”

Stambaugh brings to Quantcast more than two decades of B2B technology marketing experience with a proven track record for driving brand awareness and customer demand, while leading global teams at world-class organizations. She joins Quantcast from Samsung Ads, where during a time of tremendous growth, she led marketing for the Americas, inclusive of integrated go-to-market strategy, brand positioning, demand-gen, public relations and media. Under Stambaugh’s leadership Samsung Ads launched first-to-market products and solutions and led the industry in thought leadership and customer insights. Prior to Samsung Ads, she held leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies including IBM and SAP, as well as at startups. Stambaugh holds a Bachelor of Arts from The George Washington University in Washington, DC, and an MBA from Emory University, Goizueta Business School. She is a member of Chief and She Runs It.

“Adtech today is incredibly complex. Quantcast has invested hundreds of millions to make it easier and more effective for advertisers,” said Deb Stambaugh, Chief Marketing Officer at Quantcast. “From planning to execution, Quantcast brings unrivaled technology, data and insights to deliver unparalleled results. I’m looking forward to helping more marketers get back to big ideas and creative execution while leaving the complexity of today’s ecosystem to Quantcast.”

Quantcast has entered an exciting era of growth in 2022 with its cutting-edge cookieless solution and the launch of brand advertising solutions for the Quantcast Platform. Learn more at quantcast.com.

