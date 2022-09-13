Quantre Solutions and Tech Mahindra Partner to Provide Next-Generation Customer Communication Services in US and UK

The partnership will enable customer communication service providers to accelerate their digital transformation journey and deliver superior customer experience across industries

ATLANTA & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCM—Quantre Solutions, a customer communications management consulting service provider headquartered in the US, today announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions. The combined efforts will focus on modernizing the customer communications industry to deliver superior customer experience across industries such as financial, insurance, and healthcare industries, to name a few.

The partnership will allow enterprises to develop processes into operating standards through cloud-native microservices including customer communication management (CCM), customer experience management (CXM), cloud-based ETL and data integration service, and Functions-as-a-Service (FaaS).

Jinender Jain, Head of Sales for UK and Ireland, Tech Mahindra, said, “The customer communication industry is steadily growing as omnichannel marketing and customer experience management are becoming increasingly advanced with workflow automation for consistent and personalized customer experiences. Organizations can utilize the latest cloud-native microservices and industry offerings, such as document reengineering and content migration tools, to accelerate implementation timelines in the customer journey. Our partnership with Quantre Solutions is a step forward in enabling the implementation of various channels an organization can leverage to communicate with their end customers.”

As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience,’ Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer. The partnership with Quantre Solutions will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s market position as a leader in digital transformation. It brings together 35+ years of Tech Mahindra’s experience in building digital capabilities and 30+ years of Quantre’s expertise in designing client onboarding and communications workflow solutions.

Scott Mulkey, EDP, COO & Partner, Quantre Solutions, said, “It is an exciting time in our industry as customer communications management and customer experience management converge. Digital transformation opportunities are bringing together regulatory communications and marketing messages to meet business requirements and customer demands. As more cloud-native microservices are introduced, industry services providers need to evaluate the new capabilities. For these reasons and more, I am excited about Quantre Solutions’ partnership with Tech Mahindra and how it will help our customers achieve their business goals in the US and UK.”

Quantre’s methodologies for designing customer communications workflow solutions can be applied to client onboarding to accelerate implementation timelines. The integrated solution will help end customers transform their businesses with workflow automation from microservices. Through this partnership, Quantre Solutions will also extend industry expertise to support Tech Mahindra’s omnichannel, digital-first, monetization projects for customer communications and marketing service providers.

About Quantre Solutions

Quantre Solutions provides customer communications management consulting and professional services support. Quantre’s consulting credentials include designing and modernizing CCM workflow solutions and rationalizing communications, forms, and touchpoint content to deliver an optimized customer journey experience. Quantre’s operational production experience includes designing and modernizing Automated Document Factory (ADF) solutions automating customer service and production processes to mitigate risks and drive down operating costs. Quantre Solutions believes in being a champion and advocate for our customers. Just as our industry can successfully automate communication workflows and production processes, we see a future where our industry’s skills and experience are accelerating the automation of customer onboarding workflows. Quantre Solutions is excited to support designing customer onboarding workflows to reduce implementation and migration timelines, improve customer experiences, and accelerate the time-to-market. Quantre Solutions’ COO, Scott Mulkey, was recently awarded the industry certification of Electronic Document Professional (EDP)® by Xplor International, The Electronic Document Systems Association®.

Learn more at http://www.quantresolutions.com/

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 158,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1262 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now.’

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com

Contacts

Quantre Solutions

Email: [email protected]

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Email: [email protected], [email protected]