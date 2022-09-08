Qumulo Announces Executive Hires to Accelerate Momentum in the EMEA Region and Deepen Worldwide Sales Operations

Claire Thompson joins as Vice President of EMEA Sales Operations and Worldwide Sales Enablement; Fabrice Gourlay joins as Vice President of Sales, EMEA

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the radically simple way to manage petabyte-scale data anywhere, Wednesday announced two executive hires to accelerate its growth in the EMEA region and strengthen its worldwide operations. Qumulo appointed Claire Thompson as Vice President of EMEA Sales Operations and Worldwide Sales Enablement, and Fabrice Gourlay as Vice President of EMEA Sales, effective immediately.

“We have built an impressive footprint in EMEA, and now we have an opportunity to further our growth in the region while also bolstering our worldwide operations,” said Eric Brodersen, Chief Customer Officer at Qumulo. “I’m delighted to welcome Claire and Fabrice to a leadership team that will advance us into the next stage of growth.”

Thompson joins Qumulo with more than 10 years of expertise in the region, most recently serving as Vice President, Sales Strategy & Planning at Tableau. Thompson led the scaling of Tableau’s EMEA operations from an individual team to a world-class software sales organization supporting the entire region.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to grow both our customer base and establish a strong operational foundation across geographies,” said Thompson. “I’m thrilled to be a part of a business that values making customer success a truly global experience.”

Prior to Qumulo, Gourlay was Vice President of EMEA Sales at Impinj. He brings more than 15 years of sales leadership in the EMEA region, and while at Impinj he guided the company’s strategic selling strategy which contributed directly to its IPO in 2016. Previously, he served as Director of EMEA at Dell EMC’s Isilon Storage Division, and Vice President of Worldwide Pre-Sales at Quantum.

“I am steadfastly devoted to expanding Qumulo’s clientele in the EMEA region,” said Gourlay. “Given the growing importance of unstructured data, I am excited to explore new use cases and applications for Qumulo’s customers to harness their data.”

Experience the Qumulo difference at IBC, the International Broadcasting Convention, in Amsterdam September 9-12. Sign up to meet us in person and learn about Studio Q, our remote video editing studio.

